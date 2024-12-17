Augusto Fernandez Begins New MotoGP Journey With Yamaha
Augusto Fernandez has announced a significant new chapter in his racing career, having signed on as a test rider for Yamaha's MotoGP project. With the 2024 season set to be his final year as a full-time rider in the premier class, Fernandez will transition into this new role to contribute to Yamaha's development efforts.
Fernandez will team up with Cal Crutchlow in Yamaha’s official MotoGP test squad. Despite a challenging season with KTM Tech 3 that led to his departure, Fernandez will still have opportunities to compete in the premier class next year through wildcard entries, made possible by Yamaha's concession status, and he will be the team's primary replacement rider Speaking on signing for his test rider role with the Japanese manufacturer, Fernandez said in a statement:
“I'm very happy and super excited to join Yamaha as a test rider for 2025.
“It's a huge honour to be part of the Yamaha family, and I want to thank everyone who made it happen.
“In this amazing new project, I will do my best to help Yamaha to be back where they deserve to be.”
Yamaha Racing Managing Director Lin Jarvis revealed that Fernandez has already begun working with the team and he will be the first preference for a replacement rider, should an opportunity arise. He added:
“Bike development is a priority for Yamaha as we challenge to return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.
“We have signed Augusto to be our second Yamaha Test Rider alongside Cal Crutchlow. Cal was unfortunately unable to fulfil all his testing duties in 2024 and it became obvious that we needed to recruit a second rider to assist us with completing all essential activities for 2025.
“We believe Augusto will be a good fit for both the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team and the YZR-M1 bike. Augusto is young and is fast, and he can test alongside Cal and learn the special methodology required from a full-time test rider.
“Our current performance ranking permits us to take full advantage of the maximum limit for the testing programme. In addition to the tests, we have the idea to participate at up to six wild-card rides, and Augusto will also be the go-to replacement rider in case any one of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team riders or Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP riders are unable to race at any time in 2025.
“The many riding opportunities should allow Augusto to maintain his racing speed while he proceeds with the intensive testing obligations.
“Augusto has already started to work with us off track and his first real test participation will be at the shakedown test in Sepang at the end of January 2025.
“In the meantime, we are following closely Cal's improving physical condition after his arm issues this year, and we hope he will be able to return as soon as possible to resume his testing duties.”