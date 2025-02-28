Disaster for Aprilia: Reigning Champion Jorge Martin Sidelined Indefinitely
Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has been ruled out of the first two rounds of the season, including the Argentina Grand Prix after sustaining a hand injury in a training incident on a supermoto bike earlier this week. The injury comes shortly after his surgery following a crash during pre-season testing in Sepang. Despite the setback, he is expected to make his Aprilia MotoGP debut at the Circuit of the Americas in April, but his team is unsure of his return date.
Martin, who joined Aprilia after clinching his title with Pramac Ducati last year, missed the entire pre-season testing after crashing out on the first day. Initially expected to have a strong start to the season, he now faces a considerable challenge in catching up. With limited track time, the Spaniard will need to quickly adapt and contribute to the development of the RS-GP, aiming to turn it into a true title contender capable of challenging the dominant Ducatis.
With injuries from two separate incidents though, it remains to be seen how much he can push himself after he is back. Having suffered fractures on both hands and the left foot, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola was asked how he felt about the situation in the absence of Martin. He said:
“Obviously, I feel shit. But I think from today onwards, it's time to push with what we have. So looking forward to see Marco [Bezzecchi] doing the great job that he already did in testing and also to see Sava keep developing the bike.
“For sure he won't race also in Argentina. The situation of the left hand is not good at the moment. According to Doctor Mir, the surgery was quite good. So we are positive. But at the moment we don't even have to think about when he will be back.”
He added:
“He will only come back when he’s really fit. We don't want to risk his condition at all. So I prefer to look at this new era of Aprilia, with these two new riders in a long-term rather than short term vision.”
Rivola explained the encounter with Martin, when he called him to deliver the news of his supermoto bike crash. He added:
“When he said ‘Massimo’ [on the phone], he told me in a way that I said, ‘you crashed’.
“So I said, ‘Okay. Let's take one thing at a time and think about yourself now. We will think about the rest’.”
When he was quizzed about Martin's current state of mind, the Aprilia CEO said:
“He's a fighter, he is a gladiator. I'm sure he's thinking about racing tomorrow. Even riding with the teeth [biting on to the screen].
“But also, it's our time to tell him, ‘Hang on a second. We don't want to make any kind of mistake. You will be back. Take your time. We will think about the championship in the future. But now the priority is your health’.”