Former MotoGP Rider Makes Bold Prediction On Francesco Bagnaia And Marc Marquez 2025 Battle
Former MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo predicted that Marc Marquez would fiercely compete with Francesco Bagnaia on equal terms in 2025 when the Spaniard shifts to Ducati's factory team. Lorenzo also admitted that he disliked Marquez's aggressive racing style during their intense battles in 2013, which left him feeling overwhelmed.
Lorenzo and Marquez shared a fierce rivalry early in Marquez’s MotoGP career, with Lorenzo often frustrated by his aggressive riding style. Looking ahead to next season, Lorenzo believes a similar dynamic could unfold, as Ducati will boast two of the strongest riders in the premier class—Marquez and Bagnaia, setting the stage for intense competition.
However, the former Yamaha rider did acknowledge that Marquez now had more respect towards his competitors, though the sport isn't as lenient as it was a decade ago. If it hadn't been for Marquez's injury, he would have claimed two or three world titles more. Speaking to the media about the battle between the two Ducati riders at the Festival dello Sport in Italy, Lorenzo said:
“I think that, for different reasons, it will be a challenge that will start on equal terms.
“In 2013 I didn’t accept his way of racing, which was very aggressive. Now he has a bit more respect towards his rivals.
“It must be said that the rules are stricter than 10 years ago.
“He is a beast on a sporting level. Since 2010, he has had very bad luck in terms of his physical condition.
“Without those problems, he would have won at least two or three more world championships.”
Lorenzo moved to Ducati's factory team in 2017 after a successful stint with Yamaha of nearly a decade, but left the team eventually. He added:
“Now it is the best bike [Ducati]; it has no weak points.
“We [myself and general manager Gigi Dall’Igna] met in 2004, in my last year in 125cc.
“Fate brought us together at Ducati. I was very sorry not to have won a title with the Italian brand.
“I am convinced that, if I had stayed two more years, we would have won it.”
Lorenzo’s departure from Ducati was announced just as he found winning form at the 2018 Italian GP. He went on to achieve three victories that season, but an injury prematurely ended his campaign. A tough transition to Honda followed in 2019, and he eventually retired from MotoGP. Danilo Petrucci was chosen to replace him at Ducati.