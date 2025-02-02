Joan Mir Opens Up On Insider Update From Honda For 2025 Season - 'Very Positive'
Honda MotoGP rider Joan Mir has opened up about a "very positive" sign he received from MotoGP crew chief Santi Hernandez, who hinted that the team was headed in the right development direction for the 2025 RC213V MotoGP bike potentially leading to noticeable performance improvements this season.
Hernandez, who worked with Marc Marquez during Honda's dominating years, communicated to Mir about what he could expect from the bike this year. While he admitted frankly that a big improvement was not on the table, he did acknowledge that the season will be a lot different from 2024. This is an encouraging sign for the Japanese manufacturer, which faced one of its toughest seasons in MotoGP last year.
Mir, known for his consistent feedback on improving the RC213V last season, shared what Hernandez told him about the upcoming season during Honda's 2025 livery launch. He said:
“I spoke with Santi last week and he was happy.
“And Santi is one person that is very clear with the emotions.
“He is someone who doesn’t hide his emotions. He said ‘Joan, listen: last year when we started the year I said that with the direction they took it’s probably going to be a difficult one. But maybe this year I can say something a little bit different’.
“For sure it will be a difficult year, but I’m starting to see a lot of calm and I’m happy and I trust the process.”
Apart from transforming the bike, Honda has also been working on hiring talent who could help improve the team's position, especially after it ended 2024 with just 75 points. The appointment of
Romano Albesiano from Aprilia as the outfit's new technical director is being seen as a positive sign by Mir, who believes Albesiano will help improve the bike considerably if he is allowed to work in his own way. Mir added:
“I think when people like Romano join the team, more than Aleix [Espargaro] because in the end his function is to be test rider and to give his comments.
“The impact of Aleix inside the engineering structure is none. It’s more Romano that has to implement his working method to Honda… probably not implement, but adapt his working method.
“From what I could see, he’s very methodical. We have a line to follow. Everyday we follow the rules, he wants everything super clear.
“It’s a way of working that it worked for him in the past, so it’s normal he wants to do it here in Honda.
“I want to understand if Honda will give him total freedom to give everything he has. Probably yes. I see how he is adapting to all of this is very positive.”