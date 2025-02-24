Jorge Martin Suffers Another Injury: Out Of Thai MotoGP And Set For Surgery
Aprilia rider Jorge Martin will miss the Thai Grand Prix due to another injury, according to a report from Motorsport.com.
Martin recently fractured his left hand during a training session, just days before the season opener in Buriram. This came after an earlier accident during pre-season testing in Sepang, where he suffered fractures to his right hand and left foot. To address his new injury, Martin is scheduled for surgery on his left hand on Tuesday.
Following his accident in Sepang, Martin underwent successful surgery in Barcelona. However, his new injury will set him back as he looks to defend the title in 2025.
With Martin unable to race, Aprilia is considering deploying test rider Lorenzo Savadori as a substitute for the Thai GP. Savadori, who participated in testing last week in Buriram, has experience with the RS-GP.
2025 MotoGP Calendar
February
- 28 Feb – 2 Mar: Buriram, Thailand – Thailand Grand Prix
March
- 14–16 Mar: Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina – Gran Premio de la República Argentina
- 28–30 Mar: Austin, USA – Grand Prix of The Americas
April
- 11–13 Apr: Lusail, Qatar – Grand Prix of Qatar
- 25–27 Apr: Jerez de la Frontera, Spain – Gran Premio de España
May
- 9–11 May: Le Mans, France – Grand Prix de France
- 23–25 May: Silverstone, United Kingdom – British Grand Prix
June
- 6–8 Jun: Alcañiz, Spain – Gran Premio de Aragón
- 20–22 Jun: Mugello, Italy – Gran Premio d’Italia
- 27–29 Jun: Assen, Netherlands – TT Assen
July
- 11–13 Jul: Sachsenring, Germany – Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
- 18–20 Jul: Brno, Czech Republic – Grand Prix České republiky
August
- 15–17 Aug: Spielberg, Austria – Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich
- 22–24 Aug: Balatonfőkajár, Hungary – Hungarian Grand Prix
September
- 5–7 Sep: Montmeló, Spain – Gran Premi de Catalunya
- 12–14 Sep: Misano Adriatico, San Marino – Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
- 26–28 Sep: Motegi, Japan – Grand Prix of Japan
October
- 3–5 Oct: Mandalika, Indonesia – Grand Prix of Indonesia
- 17–19 Oct: Phillip Island, Australia – Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
- 24–26 Oct: Sepang, Malaysia – Grand Prix of Malaysia
November
- 7–9 Nov: Portimão, Portugal – Grande Prémio de Portugal
- 14–16 Nov: Valencia, Spain – Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana