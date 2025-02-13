Marc Marquez Sets Blistering Pace At Buriram As Ducati Takes Crucial Engine Decision For 2025
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez topped the final day of pre-season testing at Buriram,
posting a 1m28.855s on the factory Ducati GP25. This left him just 0.15 seconds shy of the Buriram lap record set by his teammate Francesco Bagnaia in last year’s Thai Grand Prix qualifying. The development comes as Ducati finalized the 2024 engine from the GP24 bike for the next two seasons to avoid taking risks and potentially jeopardizing its dominance on the grid.
Bagnaia struggled at the Buriram test, finishing fifth and trailing Marquez by half a second. As both factory riders tested the GP25 to finalize a base bike for the 2025 season, they felt that the engine on the GP24 was more balanced compared to the new engine which had strong and weak points.
Thus, to play it safe considering the two-year engine freeze from the first Grand Prix weekend this season, Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi confirmed that Marquez, Bagnaia, and VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio will use the GP24 engine. This engine helped the Italian outfit dominate the 2024 season by winning 16 out of 20 races. Tardozzi said:
“It has been taken and the engine for the 2025 and 2026 season will be the 2024.
“As I said yesterday, Gigi [Dall’Igna] doesn’t want to take any risks.
“It will be a big effort for our guys at home to build up engines for our three [factory] riders for the first race, but Gigi has taken this decision. I think we will have those engines.”
With the GP24 engine ticked for the next two years, Ducati isn't ruling out using the aerodynamics and chassis from last year as well. Tardozzi said:
“It’s a real possibility.
“I think that the final decision on fairing and chassis will be taken tonight and I think we will postpone - having frozen the engine - to the test of Jerez the other new items that we have here and we would like to test again.
“There are some things that belong to electronics and suspension. That’s the 2025 parts that are on the bike right now.”
Tardozzi then explained that it would be quite a task to build six 2024 engines for the season ahead in a short time and admitted that the GP24 bike was the safest route ahead for Ducati. He added:
“As I said, it will be a big effort for the guys to build up those engines.
“But if we decide to do this it will be possible. I think that 2024 bike is very difficult to improve.
“We tried hard but finally we didn’t find what we though and now we’ve taken the safest decision as possible for the riders.”