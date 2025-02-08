MotoGP 2025 Pre-Season Crash Report: Jorge Martín, Raúl Fernández, and More Injured
The 2025 MotoGP pre-season testing saw some dramatic incidents involving major riders like Jorge Martín, Raúl Fernández, and Fabio Di Giannantonio, leaving fans and teams concerned about their performances in the upcoming season.
Jorge Martín’s Highside Crash
Aprilia Racing's Jorge Martín, the reigning MotoGP champion, suffered a severe highside crash at Turn 2 during the first day of pre-season testing. This type of crash, where the rear wheel loses grip and flips the bike, is known for its potential to cause significant injuries.
Martín, unfortunately, sustained fractures to his right hand and multiple metatarsals in his left foot. The crash not only threatens his part in the season opener in Thailand but also sees yet another instance where tyre issues have come under scrutiny. The reigning world champion's absence from early season testing events could have serious implications for Aprilia Racing's strategy in the upcoming season.
Massimo Rivola, the CEO of Aprilia, voiced concerns over the condition of the tyres supplied by Michelin. The team further sought clarity regarding the storage and management of the tyres, specifically questioning if the tyres had been stored for an extended period.
Massimo Rivola stated:
“The data shows that the bike had no problem, and Jorge did not make any mistakes. I have asked Michelin for the history of the [rear] compound. I wouldn’t like to know that it had been stored for 11 months.”
Michelin defended the integrity and quality of the tyres:
Michelin’s director, Piero Taramasso, addressed these concerns, explaining that Martin's tyre had a lower inner layer temperature than usual, which may have contributed to the crash.
“We looked at Jorge's rear tyre: as far as traceability is concerned, this tyre was manufactured last year, it was never heated and therefore had all the qualities to be a high-performance tyre and that's why we brought it here.
“We looked at the tyre after the runs that Jorge did and it worked well: you can see it from the look, it worked both left and right. When tyres don't work they always have that shiny, smooth look and that wasn't the case for Jorge's tyre. "
The company's findings suggested that the combined factors of a bad track condition and an underprepared tyre were responsible for the crash.
“The rear temperature, the [value] we use to understand if the tyre works or not, is the inner layer temperature; for instance it’s the data coming from the McLaren sensor," Taramasso explained.
"The conclusion is clear: Jorge [Martin], when he left the box for the last run before the crash, the tyre temperature was 15 degrees less.
"So, 15 degrees is quite a lot. Also, at the moment he crashed, we compared his tyre temperature with Marco Bezzecchi’s rear tyre temperature – because it’s the same bike, the same time with the medium rear tyre, and it was 15 degrees less.
“So, this is for sure a big parameter that [combined] with the track conditions that, remember, was very slippery, was windy, was cold, was only 30 degrees, here normally is 50 degrees, we had rain overnight. So, the bad condition, and the tyre not ready, that’s why the crash happened.”
Martin had surgery in Barcelona and has since been discharged from hospital. He will be forced to miss the tests in Buriram.
Raúl Fernández’s Injury Struggles Continue
Meanwhile, another Aprilia rider, Raúl Fernández, experienced a different set of challenges. Following a crash at Turn 9, Fernández broke his left hand’s metacarpal and his left pinky toe. His pre-season injuries, making this the fourth consecutive year he has dealt with such issues, have become a recurring theme, impacting his performance and preparation each year.
Fernández's crash puts additional pressure on the TrackHouse Aprilia team as they prepare for the upcoming races while needing to adapt to these new circumstances.
He said the following:
"It’s not the best start, because after this crash, I won’t be able to continue testing. I have to travel to Spain for more tests and evaluate if I can participate in the Thailand test. Thank you for all your messages.”
Fabio Di Giannantonio’s Wheelie Goes Wrong
Fabio Di Giannantonio's attempt at a celebratory wheelie during a practice start resulted in a fractured collarbone. He was flown to Italy for surgery. Despite the severity of his injuries, his team manager Uccio Salucci confirmed support for Di Giannantonio’s spirit, saying:
“He arrived in Sepang with a great desire, he hadn't ridden a MotoGP bike since October.
“At the end of the session he made a wheelie: the front tyre was unfortunately 0.3 degrees less and closed for him.
“The bad luck factor played a lot, you can't say anything to a guy like that..."
He continued:
“He was very, very sorry and apologised to the whole team. I don’t want a rider to apologise because he did a wheelie, riders have to have fun. I grew up like that."
Other Crashes (No Major Injuries)
Red Bull KTM's Pedro Acosta, Ducati's Enea Bastianini, and VR46's Franco Morbidelli had minor crashes during testing but managed to walk away unharmed.
Acosta suffered a lowside on Turn 5 on Day 1 of testing. The bike "disappeared from my hands", according to the rider. He continued testing.
Bastianini went off at Turn 4 under heavy braking. He commented on the heavy front-end braking of the bike - something he's not yet used to.
Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez also crashed on day 2, but continued testing.
