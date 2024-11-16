MotoGP News: 2024 Championship Battle Tipped To Be Best After 2015
Red Bull KTM Factory rider Jack Miller has described the ongoing championship battle between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia as the most exciting since the 2015 MotoGP season. That memorable showdown featured Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, and Jorge Lorenzo, with Lorenzo ultimately claiming the title.
Tense battles between Rossi and Marquez, marked by strategic mind games, led to Rossi blaming Marquez for costing him the championship. The bitterness from that rivalry lingers, with Rossi still harboring a grudge against the six-time MotoGP champion, even labeling him as the dirtiest rider.
However, 2015 saw some great racing on the track between three top riders of the sport, a spectacle that is hard to come across again. But when tight, season-long battles between two riders extend to the final race weekend, they often evoke memories of that unforgettable year. Miller, who will race his last with KTM this weekend before switching to Pramac, which is set to become a Yamaha satellite team in 2025, compared the existing title battle with the 2015 championship. He said:
“Obviously since the Marc reign has gone away over the past couple of years, this is probably the best one that we’ve had.
“The Pecco and Fabio Quartararo one was pretty cool, as well.
“But this is definitely, by far, if we’re talking about title races, the best since Vale and Jorge in 2015.
“This is the best one we’ve seen in nearly 10 years.
“I am sure it will get closer and closer as the years go on.
“Next year will be interesting, with Marc on a factory bike and a lot of changes in the off-season.
“The championship is getting closer and closer.
“But [Bagnaia and Martin] are in a league of their bloody own!
“All you’ve got to do is look at the race in Sepang, to see how far in front those two were going.”
Tomorrow's sprint race could determine the championship outcome, as a victory for Martin would crown him the MotoGP world champion. However, if he falls short, the title fight will continue into Sunday's Grand Prix. Miller, who will be replaced by Pedro Acosta next year, said about his last race with KTM:
“I’ve done this multiple times now.
“I am looking forward to finishing strong.
“I have a good relationship with all of my crew. I’ve worked with him for seven years, it’s a long time to work with a single individual.
“There will be some emotions, for sure. But when one door closes, another opens in this business.
“The beauty is that this paddock is f****** small so we’ll see him more than enough in the next year!”