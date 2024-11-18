MotoGP News: Jorge Martin's 2025 Aprilia RS-GP Bike May Not Sport The #1 Plate
2024 MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is unsure whether his 2025 Aprilia RS-GP will feature the #1 plate, or if he will continue with his #89 racing number. World champions have the option to race with the #1 in the following season, as Francesco Bagnaia did this year.
Martin secured the 2024 MotoGP World Championship title after a remarkable season filled with record-breaking performances. He becomes the third Ducati rider to win a premier-class championship, following in the footsteps of Casey Stoner (2007) and Francesco Bagnaia. In addition, Martin has etched his name in history as the first independent team rider in the modern era to claim the prestigious title after a podium finish at the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.
This puts him in a position to use the #1 plate on his bike, as he did during his championship celebrations on Sunday when he proudly displayed the #1 on his Pramac Ducati MotoGP bike. However, when asked if his bike would sport the #1 plate in 2025 when he switches to Aprilia, he said:
“What do you think?
“I think now it's time to celebrate the moment. I don't want to think about next year.
“Today we are the number one and we will try to win the championship party today also! I want to enjoy the moment.
“We have time to think about this [#1] and let's see.”
Starting from fourth on the grid in Barcelona, Martin held a 21-point lead over his title rival Bagnaia, who lined up in pole position. To clinch the championship, Martin only needed to finish in the top nine, regardless of whether Bagnaia won the race.
In an exciting season finale, Bagnaia claimed victory, Marc Marquez took second, and Martin finished third. After securing his title with a 10-point lead over Bagnaia, Martin admitted he was overcome with emotion and cried during the final lap. He said:
“I still can't believe it, I'm in shock!
“Emotions are high, I’ve cried a lot!
“Now I just want to celebrate with my team, family and friends.
“It's been a long journey. My career wasn't easy. For sure, I had good opportunities but I think I built them. I worked quite hard. I made a lot of sacrifices.
“Last season I had the opportunity, but I think I wasn't prepared to sign [complete the deal] let's say. But this year I felt it was my year.
“Thanks to Pramac, thanks to Ducati for giving me the opportunity to have an amazing bike these four years and giving me the opportunity to fight until the end with an amazing Pecco.”