MotoGP Race Director Apologizes To Francesco Bagnaia After Major Yellow Flag Error
MotoGP race director Mike Webb has apologized and clarified the mistake that led to Francesco Bagnaia's fastest lap being wrongly deleted during Friday’s Thai Grand Prix practice. Bagnaia's 1m29.492s lap, set with three minutes remaining, initially placed him seventh and would have secured a Q2 spot, but the error cost him a direct entry. Eventually, the factory Ducati rider was dropped to the 13th spot, as he braces for Q1 on Saturday.
Bagnaia’s lap was deleted under the assumption that it was set under yellow flag conditions following Marco Bezzecchi’s crash at Turn 3. However, he was well beyond the incident and in a sector that was unaffected. To make matters worse, he had to abandon his final attempt at securing a Q2 spot due to Franco Morbidelli riding slowly on the racing line at Turn 5. The Italian rider fumed that race direction acknowledged its mistake in canceling his lap but stated that it could not be reinstated.
The race director released the following statement as an apology:
“Race Direction determined that the yellow flag was incorrectly displayed on the lap Bagnaia has had cancelled. This was due to human error.
“We are very unhappy with this unfortunate situation and effect it has had on Pecco’s weekend.
“When a rider passes a yellow flag, their lap is automatically cancelled. This affected various riders today, but unfortunately it was Bagnaia’s fastest lap of the session.
“Laps are cancelled due to passing a yellow flag, not necessarily because a rider passes through a sector with a crash.
“We cannot reverse any cancellation of a lap for any rider who has seen a yellow flag. But we can - and do - apologise to Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team for the human error.”
Although Morbidelli received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Bagnaia, it did little to appease him, as he noted that three other riders were slow on the racing line. However, he did find one positive takeaway from the incident. He said:
“I’m more angry at race direction than for what happened with Franky because they did a very huge mistake.
“They put yellow flags from corner eight to corner three by mistake. Nobody crashed there.
“They admitted to me that ‘you are right, we did a mistake but we can’t give you the lap back because it’s like this’.
“For me, it’s not correct. For all the other riders it’s not correct because we were speaking about it in the safety commission.
“But it’s not the first time we do not agree with them, but this is it.
“I lost the first opportunity because maybe we started a bit too late the time attack session.
“We started when there were remaining 12 minutes, so I had just one attempt with the first tyre and with the second one I lost by their mistake.
“Then the second one there was a crash but no yellow flags, so imagine the chaos we had in the last minutes.
“Then in the last lap, it wasn’t just Franky; in that moment there were three riders going slower than him on the line.
“A unfortunate last 15 minutes of the session, but we have to take the positives and the positives are that we’re strong.
“So, this keeps me calm but clearly we know how difficult it is to move from Q1 to Q2.”