MotoGP Reveals Opening Titles For 2025 Season
MotoGP revealed the opening titles for the 2025 season on X, which will be broadcast during race weekends. The video showcases the updated rider lineup on the MotoGP grid, including three rookie riders- Fermin Aldeguer, Ai Ogura, and Somkiat Chantra.
MotoGP has retained its original theme in the video, though many fans feel the music in the 2024 opening titles was superior. The video introduces the new faces of the season before following the descending order of the 2024 Riders' championship and ends with Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, and reigning champion Jorge Martin.
While 2024 was once again the year of Ducati, the 2025 season will see two fewer Ducatis on the MotoGP grid. The big change was Martin joining Aprilia after Ducati signed Marquez over him for the factory seat. He takes the number one plate from Bagnaia to Aprilia this year.
Unfortunately for Martin, he is expected to miss the season-opening Thai GP on February 28. Just days before the race in Buriram, the Spaniard fractured his left hand during a training session, adding to the injuries he sustained during pre-season testing in Sepang. Having already suffered fractures to his right hand and left foot, Martin is set to undergo surgery on his left hand on Tuesday.
Motorsports on SI reported that Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori, who gave his inputs during the pre-season test in Buriram, will likely be the substitute rider for the season opener.
2025 MotoGP Calendar
February
- 28 Feb – 2 Mar: Buriram, Thailand – Thailand Grand Prix
March
- 14–16 Mar: Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina – Gran Premio de la República Argentina
- 28–30 Mar: Austin, USA – Grand Prix of The Americas
April
- 11–13 Apr: Lusail, Qatar – Grand Prix of Qatar
- 25–27 Apr: Jerez de la Frontera, Spain – Gran Premio de España
May
- 9–11 May: Le Mans, France – Grand Prix de France
- 23–25 May: Silverstone, United Kingdom – British Grand Prix
June
- 6–8 Jun: Alcañiz, Spain – Gran Premio de Aragón
- 20–22 Jun: Mugello, Italy – Gran Premio d’Italia
- 27–29 Jun: Assen, Netherlands – TT Assen
July
- 11–13 Jul: Sachsenring, Germany – Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
- 18–20 Jul: Brno, Czech Republic – Grand Prix České republiky
August
- 15–17 Aug: Spielberg, Austria – Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich
- 22–24 Aug: Balatonfőkajár, Hungary – Hungarian Grand Prix
September
- 5–7 Sep: Montmeló, Spain – Gran Premi de Catalunya
- 12–14 Sep: Misano Adriatico, San Marino – Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
- 26–28 Sep: Motegi, Japan – Grand Prix of Japan
October
- 3–5 Oct: Mandalika, Indonesia – Grand Prix of Indonesia
- 17–19 Oct: Phillip Island, Australia – Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
- 24–26 Oct: Sepang, Malaysia – Grand Prix of Malaysia
November
- 7–9 Nov: Portimão, Portugal – Grande Prémio de Portugal
- 14–16 Nov: Valencia, Spain – Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana