Pedro Acosta Highlights Key Areas Of Focus For 2025 MotoGP Season
Pedro Acosta, who secured a KTM factory seat for 2025, has identified key areas for improvement in the upcoming MotoGP season. One key area for improvement is his qualifying pace, while another is avoiding a repeat of Japan 2024, where he crashed twice during the race weekend.
Acosta was ahead of the pack during the Japanese GP sprint race when he crashed out of the race. In addition, he also crashed in the main race while following two-time MotoGP world champion, Francesco Bagnaia.
While the 20-year-old's mistakes could be seen as rookie errors, his move to a factory team should push him to refine his skills. Speaking during KTM's 2025 launch event, Acosta said:
“Maybe the biggest mistake I don’t want to repeat [in 2025] is both crashes in Japan.
“At the end, it was the GP that we were the most prepared to make a good race, but it’s true that everything was about experience.”
Acosta utilized the winter break to work on his qualifying pace, aiming to secure stronger grid positions. He added:
“At the end, it’s true that I’m not expecting anything from these tests, it’s true that I was working a lot this winter on the things that were missing a bit.
“That was the qualifying and also the management of some points of the races. On this side, I’m happy.
“It’s true that we need to wait until we are there and we can see not only myself, also the competitors.
“Also maybe last year I wanted too much so fast, for this I was making a lot of mistakes also during not only the races but also during the weekend, like crashing two or three times already on Friday.
“For this, it was not easy to build a strong weekend; for this, maybe this is the biggest advance that I have this year.”
Worried about KTM's financial crisis, Acosta traveled to the company's Austrian headquarters, where he was assured that the manufacturer's MotoGP project would remain unaffected. However, he refrained from commenting much about the challenging period during the launch event, stressing that his job is to focus on the upcoming season. He said:
“Well, in the end, it’s not a thing that I have to think about.
“I mean, this is work from the guys in the factory, from Pit and all of the management, we are only quite focused on being fast on track.
“In the end, it’s the biggest help we can give to everyone if we are winning. We are quite calm and it’s not my work to think about this.”