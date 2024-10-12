Petrucci Slams Italian Fans for Booing Marquez Over Valentino Rossi Rivalry: ‘Unacceptable!'
Former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci has reflected on an incident from the 2019 Mugello Grand Prix, where he secured victory ahead of Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso. As Petrucci celebrated his win, the Italian fans began booing Marquez, still bitter over his heated rivalry with Valentino Rossi. In an effort to smooth over the situation, Petrucci felt compelled to apologize to Marquez for the crowd's reaction.
The Italian rider admitted his disapproval of the fans' behavior, calling it "unacceptable, really bad stuff," and noted that such incidents tend to happen only in Italy. His comments came after this year's Misano Grand Prix, where Marquez was once again booed, prompting Francesco Bagnaia to step in and urge the crowd to stop.
The hostility toward Marquez traces back to his clash with Rossi, who famously lost the 2015 championship and blamed Marquez for playing a role in his defeat. Their intense on-track battles only heightened tensions, leading Rossi fans to disapprove of Marquez.
Speaking to MOW Mag about how the event made him angry in 2019, Petrucci said:
“It's not part of this sport to do this.
“Because it means forgetting that a rider is risking his life when he gets on a motorbike.
“I'm sorry, and it makes me a little angry, that after so many years we still go back there.
“Because I can understand, and I fully understand, the two protagonists, given that for them it will remain an open page as long as they live.
“But I don't understand those who were, after all, just a spectator in this story. For some, that's enough, right?
“The booing of Marc Marquez, like anyone else, is unacceptable, really bad stuff.
“When I won at Mugello with the Ducati, Marc was on the podium like me.
“I'll tell you a background story: if you look at the images there's a moment when I get close to his ear.
“Well, I was apologising to him for what I felt.
“I felt ashamed, even though I was drunk with joy at that moment.
“Yes, I apologised to him. Those whistles are what I would erase from that unforgettable day for me.
“This only happens in Italy, elsewhere the riders aren’t whistled. Never.”
Petrucci praised Bagnaia for his recent gesture in urging fans not to boo Marquez. He added:
“I really appreciated Pecco's gesture on the Misano podium and I really hope it was the last time.
“Also because if they think they can intimidate Marc Marquez with whistles they don't understand that you just charge someone like that more.
“They give him a few tenths while whistling…”