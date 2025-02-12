Raul Fernandez Set For Buriram Return After 'One Of The Biggest Crashes' Of His Career
Raul Fernandez is set to test at Buriram, just a week after fracturing his left hand and foot on the opening day of the Sepang MotoGP test. With reigning champion Jorge Martin also injured at Sepang and sidelined until the season opener, Fernandez is eager to recover lost track time with Aprilia's 2025 RS-GP and help finalize the base bike for the season ahead.
Following the horrific crash in Sepang, Fernandez returned to Barcelona for surgery on his broken metacarpal. Now though, he seems ready for the final pre-season test, but considering the recent incident, his aim is not to set fast lap times but to understand the bike. Looking back at the severity of his crash, the Trackhouse Aprilia rider suggested that his condition could have been a lot worse. He said:
“I’m lucky to be here.
“After the crash, I came back immediately to Spain. I really appreciate what Dr Xavier Mir did because I landed in Barcelona and he had everything ready for surgery. And for that reason, I am here today. He helped me a lot.
“The crash was just one week ago, so [everything had to be done] fast. I had to travel to Europe, have surgery and come back. It was not easy, but we are here.”
Explaining the importance of the Buriram test, Fernandez said:
“It is important for me, it is important for the team and also for Aprilia. We need this test.
“I need more information because the first impression of the bike was so good. I was happy with the work Aprilia made this winter. But it was just 25-30 laps, so we don't have enough information to create a base set-up.
“So for that reason I am here. I will not thinking about the [lap] time, I will not think about anything more than just focusing on myself, trying to know the bike, improve the bike and prepare something nice for the race."
However, the Spaniard hesitated from going into the details of his Sepang incident but admitted it was one of the biggest crashes of his life. He added:
“What happened? I cannot say a lot. I don't want to think too much about the crash.
“It was one of the biggest crashes of my life. So just I can say I was lucky.
“I was on the bike, and a few seconds later I remember I was on the ground. And that's it.”
Speaking on his injuries, he continued:
“The hand is more or less good, the problem is the foot. Also I have a lot of pain in the leg muscle and on the back.
"I was straight [upright] and I crashed immediately. I was not with [lean angle] banking, so the impact was quite big.”