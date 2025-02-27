F1 Fans Spot Graphics Issue That You Won’t Be Able to Unsee
UPDATE: The issue has already been fixed for Formula 1! It's no surprise that a sport revolving around quck cars move fast.
During the 2025 Bahrain pre-season testing, a specific issue has caught the eye of Formula 1 fans, but it's not related to car performance, driver skills, or even the power outage incident that disrupted the day yesterday. Instead, it's a typographical slip that has the F1 community talking.
During a broadcast replay segment, fans noticed an unusual spacing issue between the letters "A" and "Y" in the word "REPLAY". This kerning issue has become impossible to ignore once spotted, and it's led to plenty of comments from fans.
The kerning error quickly gained traction on social media platforms like Reddit and X. On the r/formula1 subreddit, jokes erupted, racking up thousands of upvotes and comments. One such comment said: "This is weird tbf. It's one of those where once you see it, you can't unsee it."
This kerning problem is just one part of a wider conversation about F1’s updated 2025 graphics package. The revamp included new fonts, new animations, and varying color schemes, sparking mixed reactions. While some viewers were very positive about the updates, calling them modern and dynamic, others criticized them for being overly complex.
There were instances of misunderstandings; the vibrant red background meant to highlight replays was mistaken for a red flag warning, and inconsistencies in font sizes and alignments were noted throughout the changes.
Formula 1, which has experienced substantial growth in its fanbase (thanks partly to projects like Netflix's Drive to Survive), now reaches roughly 750 million people annually. This expanding audience explains why seemingly minor details can spark widespread discussions.
With the first race of the 2025 season slated for March 16 in Australia, it's likely these graphics - most probably still in testing - will be fixed.