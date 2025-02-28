Netflix Drops Drive to Survive Season 7 Trailer - WATCH
Netflix has released the trailer for the much-anticipated seventh season of "Drive to Survive," ahead of its premiere on March 7th.
The release date conveniently leads up to the kickoff of the new Formula 1 season in Melbourne, Australia on March 14-16.
The trailer focuses on the 2024 Formula 1 season. As expected, McLaren and Red Bull Racing are prominently featured due to their intense battle for the championship, and Lewis Hamilton's monumental move from Mercedes to Ferrari is sure to be a focal point.
The season saw Max Verstappen clinching his fourth World Championship. The Constructors' Championship battle was another highlight with McLaren clinching the trophy for the first time since 1998.
A key narrative in the trailer is the fiery rivalry between Red Bull team chief Christian Horner and McLaren CEO Zak Brown. Horner made his feelings about Brown clear in a heated moment during the trailer, calling Brown a "pr**k."
The series also promises an inside look at the inner workings and dynamics of other teams. Guenther Steiner, the former team principal of Haas, shares insights into his departure.
"Drive to Survive" has consistently been praised for its ability to present the behind-the-scenes world of Formula 1, drawing in fans with its mix of on-track adrenaline and off-track drama. It has had a strong influence in boosting Formula 1's popularity across the globe.
This success, however, hasn't been without controversy, as the dramatization has occasionally stirred reactions among drivers, teams, and more traditional fans.