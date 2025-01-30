Liverpool League Winning Captain Jordan Henderson Set To Return To The Champions League With Transfer Planned
As per Fabrizio Romano's tweet earlier today, Jordan Henderson is closing in on a move to AS Monaco, ending his one-year spell in the Eredivisie as captain of Ajax.
Henderson joined Liverpool in the summer of 2011 under Kenny Dalglish, and was pictured on signing day with other incomings Charlie Adam, Stewart Downing and Doni.
The Englishman signed for the club for a reported £20million and came in as a young tricky central midfielder who could play in both the no.8 and no.10 position and out wide right in a flat four across the middle.
Henderson endured a rocky first couple of seasons, dubbed an 'expensive flop', who was subject of links away, with Fulham reportedly interested in a swap deal with Clint Dempsey.
Under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard in his final few years at the club, Jordan Henderson picked up performances, especially in the 2013/14 season, playing all available 35 Premier League games when you consider a red-card which suspended him for three games.
The midfielder went from strength to strength, eventually taking the captain's armband from Gerrard in 2015 and seeing Jurgen Klopp come through the door.
By the end of the 2017/18 season, Henderson had taken Liverpool to three finals as Liverpool captain and, despite losing all three, it was clear that Jurgen Klopp's side was just a few pieces off challenging for big trophies.
And they did, everyone knows the story by now but Jordan Henderson left Liverpool with a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup, two League Cups, a Super Cup, a Club World Cup and a Community Shield.
Henderson left the club in the summer of 2023 after being told he would no longer get starting minutes for Jurgen Klopp.
He left for Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia and was almost instantly told he may not be in contention to play for Gareth Southgate's England anymore.
The Englishman left for Ajax the following January, needing to buy out his contract and making a loss overall.
He has enjoyed a fairly successful time so far, fans have been warming to the Liverpool legend after a tough first couple of months, but he may be switching the Johan Cruyff Arena for Louis II Stadium and playing in the Champions League for the first time in two years.
Monaco, who signed Takumi Minamino from Liverpool in the 2022 summer window, made the Champions League Round of 16 Play-offs with results at home against Barcelona and Aston Villa and away against Bologna.
Interestingly, Monaco are one of the four clubs who can draw Liverpool in the Round of 16 if they make it through the Play-offs, the others are Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica and Stade Brestois.
Should Henderson make the move to Monaco, win the Play-offs against their opponent and draw Liverpool in the next round, it would be the first time returning to Anfield since his departure from the club, with some fans experiencing mixed feelings over how the English international left the club.
