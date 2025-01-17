Brentford vs. Liverpool | Premier League - Liverpool Lineup Prediction | Diogo Jota To Miss?
Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table has slipped after back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.
Meanwhile, title rivals Arsenal picked up ground on the Reds after beating Tottenham in the midweek fixtures.
Liverpool have been lucky that most of their opponents for the 2024/25 Premier League title have dropped points when they have.
READ MORE: Arne Slot's Pre Match Brentford Press Conference | Everything You Need To Know
Head coach Arne Slot will want to ensure that the recent wobbles are corrected and that Liverpool once again puts space between themselves and the rest of the title chasers.
However, to get back to winning ways, they must overcome an away day against Brentford.
The Bees recently completed a stunning comeback against Manchester City in the League and will aim to move closer to the European competition spots in the League.
READ MORE: Liverpool Have Money To Spend In January But Cannot Get The Deals They Want According to Report
Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez for the upcoming match, and a knock to Diogo Jota could keep him out of the squad.
The Reds have some wiggle room for resting players for their upcoming midweek Champions League fixture because they are guaranteed to advance in the competition.
Slot can be expected to put out the strongest available starting XI against Brentford.
Liverpool Predicted XI
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai;
Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo