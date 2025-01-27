Comparing Liverpool's Upcoming Fixtures To Premier League Title Rivals Arsenal After Ipswich Town Win
Liverpool stormed to a 4-1 win at Anfield against struggling Ipswich Town to maintain their six points lead at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand against Everton.
The Reds are looking increasingly likely to lift their 20th league trophy this season. Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Arne Slot's side before in-form Mohamed Salah extended Liverpool's lead.
Cody Gakpo then bagged a double to take his Premier League goal tally for the season to eight. Liverpool have now secured 16 wins, five draws, and lost just once to third-placed Nottingham Forest back in September.
Speaking after the game, Andy Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com: “I think we’ve got the balance – young players that are excited and just kind of living in the moment probably, and then you’ve got experienced lads that have been there and done it and we’re trying to push them and keep them concentrated.
“You saw that when we went 2-0 or 3-0 up – me, Virg [Virgil van Dijk], Ali [Alisson Becker], Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Mo were trying to keep the others focused, and to be fair to them, they have played in big games before and they know what it means.
“To be fair to them, they’re all pretty switched on, so it’s an easy job. But it’s important we keep pushing because the teams behind us aren’t going to go anywhere.
“We’re the ones to catch and they’re going to keep trying to push us all the way, and it’s up to us to try to keep our noses in front. The only way to do that is winning games and being consistent.
“So far we’ve done that but there’s still a long way to go.”
He added: "The Premier League is the toughest in the world for a reason, the teams are quality from bottom to top. That’s why they’re in this league and I think for us, being at the top, we’ve shown how tough the league can be because we’ve struggled against the likes of Southampton, Ipswich in the first game of the season, Wolves, people like that that are down at the bottom of the league and are still fighting.
"All the games against them have been so close and you look at Arsenal [on Saturday], 1-0 [win] against Wolves, and obviously really tight games. So yeah, it’s tough and it doesn’t get much easier – we go to one of the most in-form teams in the league next [Bournemouth], who got an unbelievable result against Nottingham Forest.
"That’s certainly not going to be easy down there, especially when they are high-flying and their last couple of results have been unbelievable. We need to be at our best to get anything next week."
Liverpool's next six league games: Bournemouth (A), Wolves (H), Manchester City (A), Newcastle United (H), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A)
Arsenal's next six league games: Manchester City (H), Leicester City (A), West Ham United (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Manchester United (A), Chelsea (H)
