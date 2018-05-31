2018 World Cup: Team-By-Team Previews

How does each nation stack up entering the 2018 World Cup? Take a look at all 32 and what they'll look like in Russia.
The 2018 World Cup is around the corner, and 32 nations will vie for the grandest prize in the sport in Russia. The December draw gave us a good idea of what to expect this summer, but now that the rosters have been whittled down and the games are on the horizon, it's time to look at each competing country under the microscope.
Click on each nation for its corresponding preview and go on down the line to help prepare yourself for the World Cup spectacle that awaits (more will continue to be unveiled as the tournament nears):
GROUP A
Egypt: The Pharaohs sweat Mohamed Salah's injury while eyeing a knockout berth in a manageable group.
Russia: Can the hosts avoid crashing out before the knockout stage?
Saudi Arabia: The lowest-ranked team in the field with throw everything forward to spring a surprise.
Uruguay: Prolific strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani lead an overwhelming group favorite.
GROUP B
Iran: Carlos Queiroz's side coasted through qualifying but faces tall task in Russia.
Morocco: Can Herve Renard's charges ride stingy a defense to dark horse status?
Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. set out to prove their Euro 2016 title was no fluke.
Spain: After early exits in their past two tournaments, La Furia Roja have makeup of a winner.
GROUP C
Australia
Denmark
France
Peru
GROUP D
Argentina
Croatia
Iceland
Nigeria
GROUP E
Brazil
Costa Rica
Serbia
Switzerland
GROUP F
Germany
Mexico
South Korea
Sweden
GROUP G
Belgium
England
Panama
Tunisia
GROUP H
Colombia
Japan
Poland
Senegal