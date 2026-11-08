Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The top spot in La Liga is up for grabs on Sunday when Barcelona visit Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano for the highlight fixture of the weekend in European soccer.

The pair of Spanish rivals met six times a season ago and although Barcelona won both league meetings en route to back-to-back titles, Atlético Madrid eliminated Hansi Flick’s side from both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Diego Simeone’s men are the most in-form team in La Liga having won seven straight to climb to second in the standings heading into the weekend, just two points back of the Blaugrana.

Barcelona have been sensational to start the campaign, but falling against Real Madrid a fortnight ago allowed the chasing pack to cut the gap to the summit, and now Atlético Madrid will be eager to extend Barça’s shaky big game record in recent months.

There’s no love lost between two Spanish giants, and following a summer in which the two clubs headlined the most controversial transfer saga of the window in the form of Barça’s pursuit of Julián Alvarez, the animosity between them is at an all time high heading into Sunday’s clash.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher for a November meeting, Barcelona could open a five-point gap to Atléti with a win, but defeat would see Simeone’s side enter the November international break leading the La Liga title race.

Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Barça Keep La Liga Top Spot in Thriller

Lamine Yamal is playing like the best in the world. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Both teams will go all out for victory on Sunday, deploying their strongest XI possible in the last game before the international break looking for a win that puts them top of the La Liga standings.

The pair of rivals have headlined some of the best, most entertaining games in Spanish soccer over the last two seasons, and their first meeting of 2026–27 should continue the trend.

No team has better exploited Hansi Flick’s aggressive, high defensive line than Atlético Madrid, so the hosts will be confident they can harm the visitors again. Still, Barcelona have also found multiple ways to bypass Atléti’s defense in recent meetings, and given how prolific they’ve been offensively to start the year, they should be able to find success up front.

Both teams will land punches and have their moments, but Barcelona should narrowly edge Los Rojiblancos to keep the La Liga top spot in a stellar match.

Barça’s Metropolitano record in the league : The Catalans have won in each of their last four league visits to Atlético Madrid and have only lost twice in their nine league trips to the Metropolitano.

: The Catalans have won in each of their last four league visits to Atlético Madrid and have only lost twice in their nine league trips to the Metropolitano. Barça’s ridiculous attacking form : Barcelona have scored 46 goals in La Liga this season, the best scoring record through 11 games to start a season since 1930.

: Barcelona have scored 46 goals in La Liga this season, the best scoring record through 11 games to start a season since 1930. Atléti’s attack against Barça’s suspect defense : The hosts have scored seven goals in their last three home league games; meanwhile, Barcelona have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five away trips in all competitions.

: The hosts have scored seven goals in their last three home league games; meanwhile, Barcelona have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five away trips in all competitions. No draws: Atléti and Barça haven’t drawn in each of their last eight meetings and there’s only been one draw in the most recent 16 matches of the rivalry.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2–3 Barcelona

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Simeone will have to work around the injury of center back Cristian Romero, but he’ll be pleased with the return of the midfield duo of Morten Hjulmand and Johnny Cardoso, with the former expected to start on Sunday.

Marc Pubill is the favorite to replace Romero in Simeone’s otherwise first-choice backline with Marcos Llorente, David Hancko and Alejandro Grimaldo.

Álex Baena has been on a roll ever since the 2026 World Cup and will start wide left with the freedom to drift centrally. Llorente described him as the player most capable of replicating what Antoine Griezmann offered to the team.

Against Barcelona’s makeshift defense, Alvarez, the player Barcelona thirsted over all summer and that wanted a move to Catalonia, will try to fully win back Atlético Madrid supporters with another productive showing against Barça.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand, Baena; Lee, Alvarez.

Barcelona have been decimated by injuries over the past month, with Rodri becoming the latest starter to enter the treatment room with a hamstring injury.

But defense remains the biggest area of concern for Flick. Although Eric García and Andreas Christensen are back in training, it might be too soon for the duo to feature from the start. Brian Fariñas should keep his place at right back with João Cancelo covering the left flank.

Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal are the favorites to replace Rodri in midfield, but the Dutchman could get the nod given his positive cameos since returning from injury. De Jong and Pedri could start together for the first time since Jan. 18.

Lamine Yamal, Fermín López and Raphinha are locks to start in Barcelona’s prolific attack, with Anthony Gordon likely completing the forward line instead of Karim Adeyemi.

Dani Olmo, Xavi Espart, Jules Koundé are the other injured Catalans that won’t feature on Sunday.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): García; Fariñas, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, López, Gordon; Raphinha

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Riyadh Air Metropolitano

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Date : Sunday, Nov. 8

: Sunday, Nov. 8 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Canada TSN Premium, TSN 3 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+ United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player