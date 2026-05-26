Barcelona 2025–26 Season Review: Domestic Dominance Missing European Validation

Barcelona had lofty expectations heading into 2025–26, and as the curtain drops on Hansi Flick’s second season in charge, two more pieces of silverware were added to the Blaugrana trophy cabinet.

It was a record-breaking La Liga season for Barcelona, who conquered their 29th league title in the sweetest way possible, defeating Real Madrid in the first El Clásico at the renovated Camp Nou. Another victory against Los Blancos saw the Catalans win back-to-back Spanish Super Cup crowns.

There’s no hiding behind the fact that painful eliminations in the Copa del Rey and especially the Champions League cast a cloud over the campaign. However, 2025–26 was yet another successful season for Flick’s Barcelona, one that saw them reinforce their dominion over Spanish soccer and that has Blaugrana fans all over the world full of excitement about what the near future holds.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s review of Barcelona’s 2025–26 campaign.

Barcelona’s 2025–26 Player of the Season

Lamine Yamal

It was yet another sensational season from Barcelona’s generational teenager. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Was there any doubt?

In his first season donning Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 jersey, Lamine Yamal continued his unparalleled rise as one of the sports greatest ever young talents, and as goals, assists, mesmerizing dribbles and breathtaking moments of magic mounted, he kept soaring towards world domination with every passing game.

A career high and team-leading 36 goal involvements across all competitions, Yamal took the latest step in his development, becoming an even more decisive player that carried Barcelona on his back almost single-handedly for long stretches of the campaign.

Injury compromised Yamal’s start of the season and then brought it to a premature end, but for the vast majority of 2025–26, he enjoyed his time putting defenders on skates and coming up with new celebrations that match his extroverted personality.

Aged only 18, Yamal’s got the world at his fingertips, a player capable of defining an era and becoming an all-time great—and a player that played like the best in the world throughout 2025–26.

Honorable Mentions: Joan García, Fermín López

Barcelona’s 2025–26 Goal of the Season

Lamine Yamal vs. Villarreal

If there was a goal that defines Yamal’s greatness, it’s his second against Villarreal in a performance that yielded the first hat-trick of his career. A simply stunning individual goal that reigns supreme among Barcelona’s 144 total strikes in 2025–26.

The teenager teased Villarreal left back Sergi Carmona on the right before dribbling away from him with a darting inside run. He entered the box, took a touch to get away from Alberto Moleiro and then immediately fired a curling rocket into the top corner—which has become his trademark finish—to score one of the best goals of his career.

It was a moment of pure, unfiltered magic from Yamal, one that stands out from his ridiculous season catalogue.

A pair of Marcus Rashford strikes, particularly his title-winning free-kick against Real Madrid, deserve an honorable mention.

Honorable Mentions: Marcus Rashford vs. Real Madrid, Marcus Rashford vs. Newcastle United, Lamine Yamal vs. Club Brugge

Barcelona 2025–26 Performance of the Season

Newcastle United (H)

Raphinha was the start of the show at the Camp Nou against Newcastle United. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

There are plenty of stellar performances to pick from, but Barcelona’s 7–2 dismantling of Newcastle United in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 takes the prize, especially their second half rout.

Barcelona held a slim 3–2 advantage (4–3 on aggregate) heading into halftime, allowing their Premier League foes to hang around. But the Catalans proceeded to score four goals in less than 30 minutes after the break, running riot in what was unquestionably the highest performance peak of Barcelona’s season, where Hansi Flick-ball was employed to perfection.

Flick’s men ended the game with 63% possession, having created 10 big chances and scoring on seven of their 13 shots on goal to run Newcastle out of Camp Nou. It was the highest scoring performance of Barcelona’s season and the first time Newcastle conceded seven goals in 610 games.

In the last Champions League game of Barcelona’s prolific modern-era trio of Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, they combined to register eight goal involvement between them. Not a bad way to tie the bow on their iconic on-field relationship.

Honorable Mentions: Athletic Club (H), Athletic Club (Spanish Super Cup), Real Madrid (H), Villarreal (H)

Barcelona 2025–26 Signing of the Season

Joan García

Barcelona struck gold with Joan García. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

No surprises here, Barcelona finding their goalkeeper for the next decade in the form of Joan García is simply one of the greatest signings the club have made in recent times.

What a debut season it was for the Spanish goalkeeper, who crossed town from bitter city rivals Espanyol to join Barcelona and showcase he’s poised to be one of the world’s best shot-stoppers for years to come.

García kept a clean sheet in 30 La Liga games, and if you’ve watched Barcelona’s defensive efforts this season, you know that García keeping a clean sheet in half his league appearances took nothing short of outstanding performances week in and week out.

In his first season with the club, García beat Thibaut Courtois to the Zamora trophy, conceding just 21 goals in those 30 league appearances, registering a goals-against average of 0.7. He now has as many Zamora trophies as the man he landed in Barcelona to replace, Marc-André ter Stegen.

Garcia had a handful of blunders, but overall his season was defined by one otherworldly save after another. Simply put, García made the $29 million (€25 million) Barcelona paid to acquire him last summer look like one of the best transfers of the window in all of European soccer.

Honorable Mentions: Marcus Rashford, João Cancelo

Barcelona 2025–26 Most Improved Player

Gerard Martín

Gerard Martín had a breakout 2025–26. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

It’s no exaggeration to say that nobody in the world would’ve picked La Masia graduate Gerard Martín to finish the season with the most appearances of any Barcelona player. But as the dust settles, Martín, who wasn’t even registered to play the first two games of the term, finished the campaign with 51 appearances, tied for the lead with Eric García.

With Barcelona in desperate need of a left-footed center back in the wake of Iñigo Martínez’s departure, Flick took a gamble and converted Martín, a former La Masia left back, into a central defender a little over two months into the term. The gamble paid off and Martín blossomed, becoming more than a serviceable center back, but rather a real asset that was crucial to Barcelona’s 2025–26 success.

Barcelona didn’t lose a single one of the 17 games this season where Martín and Pau Cubarsí started together in the heart of defense. The partnership’s only defeat of the term—when included in the XI as center backs—came when Cubarsí was sent off against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Martín went from a fringe left back that was close to leaving Barcelona last summer, to one of Flick’s most trusted players and undisputed starting center back—one that may have influenced the team’s transfer priorities. Quite the rise.

Honorable Mentions: Eric García, Fermín López, Marc Bernal

Barcelona 2025–26 Disappointment of the Season

Champions League Campaign

Champions League glory continues to evade Barcelona. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona entered the season with the confidence they had a team ready to end a 10-year Champions League title-drought. Nine months later, the Catalans not only failed to capture their sixth European crown, but their entire Champions League campaign left plenty to be desired.

Barcelona failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their 12 Champions League games in 2025–26, as defensive issues were a main contributor to their eventual downfall—and you could see it coming from a mile away.

A defeat against an injury-ridden Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea’s 3–0 demolition of Flick’s men exposed all of Barcelona’s flaws. Then, everything came to an end against Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals, a team that finished 25-points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Barcelona were seconds away from the Champions League final in 2024–25. A season later, the Catalans exited the competition in the quarterfinals. Flick’s men regressed in Europe and it’s now been 11 years since the last time Barcelona conquered the most prestigious club trophy in Europe.

Honorable Mentions: Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araújo

Barcelona 2025–26 Most Appearances

Player Total Appearances La Liga Cups Eric García 51 34 17 Gerard Martín 51 32 19 Marcus Rashford 49 32 17 Ferran Torres 49 33 16 Dani Olmo 49 33 16

Barcelona 2025–26 Top Scorers

Player Total Goals La Liga Cups Lamine Yamal 24 16 8 Ferran Torres 21 16 5 Raphinha 21 13 8 Robert Lewandowski 19 14 5 Marcus Rashford 14 8 6

Barcelona’s 2025–26 Record in All Competitions

Competition Finish La Liga Winners Champions League Quarterfinal Copa del Rey Semifinal Spanish Super Cup Winners

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC