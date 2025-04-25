Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Copa Del Rey Final Preview, Predictions, Lineups
The biggest fixture of the weekend in European soccer is unquestionably El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The stakes? The most ancient piece of silverware in Spanish soccer: The Copa del Rey.
For the first time in 11 years, Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash in the Copa del Rey final. Hansi Flick's side have their eyes set on conquering the first trophy in the pursuit of a treble-winning season, whilst Carlo Ancelotti will hope to spoil the Catalans' party to collect a trophy in what's been a difficult season and ease the speculation of his possible departure as Real Madrid manager.
It's the perfect opportunity for Los Blancos to make amends for their disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League. For Barcelona, the stage is set to continue their season's dominance over their biggest rivals and get a massive confidence boost ahead of the Champions League semifinals.
Both teams are the main protagonists of the thrilling La Liga title race. However, this weekend La Liga takes a backseat, as one of the biggest rivalries in the sport reignites with a cup trophy on the line.
Here's all you need to know before Barcelona and Real Madrid take the pitch in the Copa Del Rey final.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Sevilla, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio La Cartuja
- Date: Saturday, Apr. 26
- Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CET
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Barcelona: 2 wins
- Real Madrid: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
Last Meeting: Barcelona 5–2 Real Madrid (Jan. 12, 2025) - Spanish Super Cup final
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Barcelona 1–0 Mallorca - 04/22/25
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 4/23/25
Barcelona 4–3 Celta Vigo - 04/19/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Athletic Bilbao - 4/20/25
Borussia Dortmund 3–1 Barcelona - 4/15/25
Real Madrid 1–2 Arsenal - 4/16/25
Leganés 0–1 Barcelona - 4/12/25
Alavés 0–1 Real Madrid - 4/13/25
Barcelona 4–0 Borussia Dortmund - 4/9/25
Arsenal 3–0 Real Madrid - 4/8/25
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Copa del Rey Final
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, TNT Sports
Mexico
Sky Sports
Barcelona Team News
Flick's side are dealing with two significant injuries heading into the final. It was originally hoped that Alejandro Balde could make his return to full fitness ahead of the game, but unfortunately for Barça, it appears he won't be ready in time to play this weekend. La Masia graduate Gerard Martín will likely operate as the starting left back.
Barcelona will also be without their top goalscorer this season, Robert Lewandowski, as he continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in last week's clash vs. Celta Vigo. It'll be hard to replace a man who's scored 40 goals this season, but Ferran Torres has impressed in the limited minutes he's played this term and should get the nod to start up front.
The rest of Barça's lineup picks itself, with Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha hoping to lead the club to their first Copa del Rey trophy since 2021, adding the first of what they hope is three trophies in the final stretch of the season.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martín; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres
Real Madrid Team News
Carlo Ancelotti's men are dealing with significant injuries of their own, non more important than the status of Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman is nursing an ankle injury that sidelined him for Real Madrid's game vs. Getafe midweek, though, it appears it was more of a precautionary measure to have him ready for the Copa del Rey final. Still, Madrid fans will be holding their breath until the lineup is announced.
Los Blancos suffered another injury blow on the eve of the final, as it was confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga is in for a long spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury. Camavinga's versatility will be sorely missed for Ancelotti, who'll have to work out how to best handle the Frenchman's absence.
On the other hand, Ferland Mendy is back and should be available for the final, but given his lengthy absence, Ancelotti must decide whether the his left back is ready to play from the start,.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinícius; Mbappé
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Barcelona enter the game as the favorites given the form both teams have shown overall this season and especially in recent months.
The Catalans have dominated both El Clásicos this season and, in the Copa del Rey final, the trend will continue. Barça will control proceedings and Flicks' well-oiled-machine will overwhelm Los Blancos for most of the match.
Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Dani Olmo will pull the strings in midfield and generate plenty of scoring opportunities for the attackers. Los Blancos won't be kept quiet and their deadly front-three will have chances to exploit Barcelona's high defensive line.
It won't be as lopsided a game as the previous two meetings, but in the end, Barcelona have shown throughout the season they're the better team and will prove it once again in the final, conquering the 32nd Copa del Rey trophy in club history.