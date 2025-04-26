Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Predicted Lineups: Copa del Rey Final
With silverware and a lot of pride on the line, Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet for the third time this season in the Copa del Rey final.
The last time there was an El Clásico Copa del Rey final, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were facing off at the prime of their careers. Now, 11 years later, it is a new generation of superstars looking to leave their mark in one of the most storied rivalries in soccer.
Barcelona come into the Copa del Rey final in impeccable form. Not only did the Catalans already defeat Real Madrid twice this season, but they have also suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2025. Hansi Flick will be without a few key players, though, including Robert Lewandowski, who is nursing a hamstring injury.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are hoping to salvage their season with at least one piece of silverware. Los Blancos were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals by Arsenal and still trail Barcelona by four points in the La Liga title race. The good news for Carlo Ancelotti is both Ferland Mendy and Kylian Mbappé made the trip to Sevilla and are ready to play in what could be a pivotal match in deciding the Italian manager's future at the club.
Here's how both sides could line up in the Copa del Rey final.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Marc-André ter Stegen might have made the trip to Sevilla, but it will still be Szczęsny between the posts against Real Madrid.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman has gotten the better of Vinícius Júnior in both Clásicos this season and will look to once again lock down the Brazilian.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The last time Cubarsí was on the pitch for Barcelona, the Catalans conceded four goals against Celta Vigo. The 18-year-old will need to put in a better performance if he wants to help his side win the Copa del Rey.
CB: Iñigo Martínez—Martínez gets the nod alongside Cubarsí, reuniting Barcelona's strongest center back pairing.
LB: Gerard Martín—Baldé could not recover from his ankle injury in time and therefore Martín gets the nod on the left flank.
DM: Frenkie de Jong—With over 250 Barcelona appearances to his name, De Jong brings experience and composure to Barcelona's midfield.
DM: Pedri—Raphinha and Yamal might steal all the headlines, but Pedri is arguably Barcelona's most important player. The Spaniard showed just how influential he is to Flick's midfield in the Catalans' recent win over Mallorca.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The teenage sensation became the youngest goalscorer in El Clásico history back in October and scored again against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.
AM: Dani Olmo—Since returning from injury, Olmo has found the back of the net in back-to-back matches for Barcelona.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha comes back into the XI after getting some much-needed rest midweek. The Brazilian will look to add another piece of silverware to his Ballon d'Or-worthy campaign.
ST: Ferran Torres—With Lewandowski out injured, the pressure is on Torres to lead the line in the Copa del Rey final.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The goalkeeper will be eager for redemption after letting in five goals against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
RB: Fede Valverde—No matter how much Ancelotti would prefer to start Valverde in the midfield, he needs the Uruguayan on the right flank to go against Raphinha.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old has played in Real Madrid's biggest matches this season, but he will face a whole different beast in his first ever Clásico start.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The center back was fully rested against Getafe and is in line to return to Ancelotti's XI. It was Rüdiger's extra-time winner in the semifinals that propelled Real Madrid to the Copa del Rey final.
LB: Ferland Mendy—After missing over a month's worth of action with a hamstring injury, Mendy is back available and expected to start for Real Madrid.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman provides extra security to Los Blancos' backline, an absolute necessity when facing Barcelona's ferocious attack.
DM: Dani Ceballos—Without Camavinga available for the rest of the season, Ceballos will see a heavy increase in his minutes.
RW: Rodrygo—Rodrygo has struggled to get going in 2025. The Brazilian comes into the Copa del Rey final with just one goal in his last 21 appearances across all competitions.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The England international is back to playing as a No. 10, where he is at his best. Bellingham will look to link up with Mbappé early on in the match.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—After a string of poor performances, Vinícius Júnior has returned to top form. The winger has a history of showing up for Real Madrid in finals.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Real Madrid's leading goalscorer has fully recovered from his ankle injury and will make his return against the Catalans. Mbappé is one of only two Real Madrid players to score against Barcelona this season.