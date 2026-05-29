The Biggest Losers From Anthony Gordon’s Barcelona Transfer

Barcelona have wasted no time securing their first reinforcement ahead of the 2026–27 season, with winger Anthony Gordon on his way to Camp Nou.

Suggestions of Barcelona’s interest in the Englishman started during the spring, but a blitz operation on May 27 saw that interest transform into an agreement with Newcastle United worth €80 million (£69.3 million, $93.2 million) plus add-ons to make Gordon their first summer signing.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool were also reportedly interested in the England international, but Barcelona jumped the line to secure the versatile winger, a profile Hansi Flick and Co. were determined to add ahead of the new season.

If the fee is any indication, Gordon arrives not only offering quality depth but is viewed as a likely starter in Barcelona’s attack come 2026–27. Needless to say, the 25-year-old’s signing will have significant consequences for the rest of Barcelona’s roster.

With the role of a number of players under threat, here are the biggest losers of Gordon's Barcelona transfer.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford’s time at Barcelona is almost certainly coming to an end. | Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

By far the biggest loser of Gordon’s arrival is fellow England winger Marcus Rashford, who spent 2025–26 on loan with Barcelona and is keen on making Catalonia his home for the foreseeable future.

A $35 million (€30 million, £26 million) buy option was included in the loan deal with Manchester United and Barcelona had long been debating whether it was worth triggering it. Rashford had a very productive campaign with the Catalans but doubts still remain over his fit in Flick’s system, particularly his off-the-ball work in pressing—something Gordon thrives at.

Although the fee Barcelona unloaded for Gordon is over twice the amount they would’ve paid for Rashford, the amortization of the fee in the form of a long-term contract, which they seem unwilling to give Rashford, makes the expenditure almost equal in terms of financial fair play.

With Gordon joining Barça’s ranks, a player capable of operating on either wing as well as centrally, triggering Rashford’s buy option seems redundant and increasingly unlikely. Although Barcelona still hold an interest, Man Utd’s unwillingness to negotiate reduces the possibility of Rashford extending his stint in Catalonia.

Despite his public wishes to stay donning the Blaugrana shirt for the long haul, Gordon’s signing all but ends Rashford stint with Barcelona, making for an interesting dynamic in England’s 2026 World Cup camp.

Raphinha

Raphinha faces competition for his spot on the left wing. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Raphinha has owned the starting role on the left wing during Flick’s first two seasons in Spain, but Gordon’s arrival jeopardizes that. Whereas Rashford joined on loan and was always expected to play a secondary role, the fee paid for Gordon isn’t splashed for a player simply expected to supply cover.

After a career season in 2024–25, Raphinha was unable to replicate that level of performance in 2025–26, with injuries constantly tormenting the Brazilian. There’s no question that, at his best, he remains one of the best wingers in the world, but if fitness issues continue to appear as he nears 30, the incoming Englishman could usurp his role as starting left winger.

The pair of players share very similar traits—speedy attackers that like to run in behind and exploit space, with a tendency to abandon the touchline and drift centrally to play almost as second strikers. Their work rate out of possession is also a core attribute of their game, one Flick tremendously values.

Previously, the potential arrival of Nico Williams during the last two summers threatened Raphinha’s role. Now, that threat has materialized in the form of Gordon, who’s coming to compete for the Brazilian’s place. Any hint of decline in Raphinha’s game could force a natural transition plan to begin, with Gordon being four years younger.

There’s a world where both could coexist in the same XI, with one of them—presumably Raphinha—operating in the No. 10 role, a position to which he’s no stranger. However, that in turn could impact the minutes of other players.

Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo

Fermín López (top) and Dani Olmo are Barça’s most commonly used attacking midfielders. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

If Flick opts to use both Gordon and Raphinha in the XI with the Brazilian operating as the No. 10, then natural attacking midfielders Dani Olmo and Fermín López would be the ones sacrificed.

The pair have had a personal battle to be Barça’s starting attacking midfielder in Flick’s 4-2-3-1 formation for the better part of the last two years, with the German usually basing his selection on recent form and not settling for a guaranteed starter.

That individual battle could end before it even starts in 2026–27 if Raphinha—or Gordon—occupies that central role.

Furthermore, with all the injuries Barça endured in 2025–26, Olmo and Fermín regularly played together in the same XI, with one of them playing on the left with the freedom to drift centrally. When Pedri missed time, the duo often played together in a 4-3-3 as dual No. 8s. Gordon’s arrival makes them playing together seem unrealistic.

Still, both Gordon and Raphinha are also suited to play as a false nine, meaning one of Fermín or Olmo could keep their place in the No. 10 role. That option, however, jeopardizes the place of another player, who could likely end up becoming the biggest loser of Barcelona’s summer transfer window as a whole.

Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres has a very strong end of the season. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Gordon played as a center forward for long stretches of his final season at Newcastle. With Robert Lewandowski leaving, Gordon could potentially step in as his replacement, much to the expense of Ferran Torres.

Ferran had a brilliant end of the season but he also experienced a two-month goal drought soon after the calendar turned to 2026. Barcelona appear hesitant to make him their starting striker and would much rather keep him as a backup capable of being the Robin to someone else’s Batman.

Gordon isn’t Lewandowski, but it’s not hard to envision him leading the line for Barça with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal flanking him while also making room for one of Olmo or Fermín. Ferran, then, would be the odd man out, forced to once again fill the role of super-sub just when it seemed an opportunity to become an outright striker appeared.

If Barcelona succeed in their effort to sign Julián Alvarez or any other elite center forward, then the situation becomes even more dire for Ferran.

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