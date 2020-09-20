SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Jevans99

The team news is in ahead of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

After an impressive summer window, Chelsea will be looking to build momentum following their opening day victory against Brighton on Monday night. The Blues have been boosted with the return of Mateo Kovavic after the Croatian was suspended for Monday's win over Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will also be looking to make it two wins from two as they defeated newly-promoted Leeds on last Saturday. Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah has started the season in red hot form following his opening day hat-trick.

Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Arrizabalaga; James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso; Kovacic, Kante, Jorginho; Mount, Werner, Havertz

Bench: Caballero, Barkley, Abraham, Tomori, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta 

----------

Liverpool XI to face Chelsea: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Bench: Adrian, Thiago, Jones, Minamino, Milner, Tsimakis, Origi

----------

