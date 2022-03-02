Confirmed Teams: Luton Town vs Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side go into the match just days after a Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Luton Town are on the back of an impressive run in the Sky Bet Championship.

Here is the all-important team news from Luton ahead of the match.

Chelsea XI to face Luton Town: Kepa, Hudson-Odoi, Rudiger, Sarr, Kenedy, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Saul, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Mendy, Hall, James, Williams, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Pulisic, Vale

Luton Town XI to face Chelsea: Steer; Kioso, Burke, Lockyer, Potts (C), Bell; Berry, Osho; Mendes Gomes; Muskwe, Cornick

Bench: Isted, Bree, Naismith, Hylton, Snodgrass, Clark, Campbell, Thorpe, Jerome

