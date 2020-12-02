Confirmed Teams: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to take on Sevilla in a group winner showdown at the Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan in the Champions League tonight.

The Blues are in superb form and could round off a superb group phase with victory in Andalucia guaranteeing the top spot in Group E.

Meanwhile Sevilla are also in top form, and look a real tough test for the Blues especially on their own patch in recent weeks.

(Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Here is the confirmed team news from Seville ahead of the Champions League clash:

----------

Sevilla XI: Vaclik, Navas, Sergi Gómez, Diego Carlos, Rekik, Rakitic, Gudelj, Franco Vázquez, Óscar Rodríguez, Idrissi, En-Nesyri

Bench: Gonzalez, Pastor, Ocampos, Jordan, de Jong, Munir, Kounde, Torres, Fernando, Zarzana, Vazquez, Romero

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Emerson, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kovacic, Havertz; Pulisic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Kante, Abraham, Werner, Tomori, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gilmour, James

----------

