Confirmed Teams: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday evening in a crucial clash in the race for European qualification next season.
The Blues are in desperate need of three points after a lacklustre draw to Brighton last time out, and will desperate to correct a poor recent record against their London neighbours in east London.
Meanwhile the Hammers are coming into the fixture on the back of a demoralising defeat to Newcastle last time out, but will look to cause another stirring shock to keep their huge European hopes alive.
Here is the confirmed team news from the London Stadium ahead of the huge top four clash:
West Ham XI to face Chelsea: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Diop, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen
Bench: Randolph, Trott, Johnson, Alves, Coventry, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Odubeko
Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic
Bench: Kepa, Alonso, James, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube