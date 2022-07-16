Chelsea Officially Announce Signing Kalidou Koulibaly From Napoli

Chelsea have announced the first of potentially three new defenders this summer in Kalidou Koulibaly, for a reported fee of up to €40m including potential add-ons.

The centre half is set to take the place of Antonio Rudiger, after the German left on a free transfer for the European Champions, Real Madrid.

Koulibaly for Napoli. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The Senegalese captain has been with the Serie A club for seven years, following a £6m move from Genk in 2015, and has transformed into one the best centre backs in the world.

The 31-year-old took to social media on Friday afternoon to share his farewells and his gratitude to everybody involved with the club, before the announcement of his arrival had been made by the Blues.

Koulibaly said (translated from Italian): "My arrival in Naples, the beginning of a pure love story. I was a shy boy, but so eager to show the world that I could do it!

"I've met people who will be a part of my life forever and made me and my family feel at home: from the first moment to the last. Thanks to you, Naples, I have become the man I am today.

"You were, to me, everything. Now I feel I need to leave and step back in the game, time for a new adventure."

