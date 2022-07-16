Skip to main content

Chelsea Officially Announce Signing Kalidou Koulibaly From Napoli

Chelsea have announced the first of potentially three new defenders this summer in Kalidou Koulibaly, for a reported fee of up to €40m including potential add-ons.

The centre half is set to take the place of Antonio Rudiger, after the German left on a free transfer for the European Champions, Real Madrid.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly for Napoli. 

The Senegalese captain has been with the Serie A club for seven years, following a £6m move from Genk in 2015, and has transformed into one the best centre backs in the world. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 31-year-old took to social media on Friday afternoon to share his farewells and his gratitude to everybody involved with the club, before the announcement of his arrival had been made by the Blues. 

Koulibaly said (translated from Italian): "My arrival in Naples, the beginning of a pure love story. I was a shy boy, but so eager to show the world that I could do it!

"I've met people who will be a part of my life forever and made me and my family feel at home: from the first moment to the last. Thanks to you, Naples, I have become the man I am today.

"You were, to me, everything. Now I feel I need to leave and step back in the game, time for a new adventure."

Read More Chelsea News

Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Hints At Two More Defensive Signings This Summer

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Cesar. Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Top 7 Chelsea Transfer Updates This Week From Kalidou Koulibaly To Cesar Azpilicueta

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘Won’t Finish Higher Than Third’ - Pundit on Why Chelsea Should Sign Cristiano Ronaldo This Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Frank Lampard Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

‘Can Still Be a Big Player’ - Frank Lampard on Christian Pulisic’s Future at Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Reece James Mason Mount
News

‘Cheap Until Now’ - Pundit on Reece James & Mason Mount Deserving New Contracts at Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

‘Under the Radar’ - Pundit Thinks Manchester City Player Would Be a Great Signing for Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis15 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

‘In Terms of the Trauma’ - Medical Expect on Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Injury

By Callum Baker-Ellis15 hours ago
imago1013139478h
Match Coverage

Women's Euros 2022: Northern Ireland v England| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards17 hours ago