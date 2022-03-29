Skip to main content
Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Pictured in Turkey for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been pictured in Turkey for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. 

He put the Blues up for sale at the beginning of March, just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government. 

As a result, the club has been undergoing a takeover process and many bids are believed to have been submitted for the west London side, with a sale set to be completed by the end of April.

According to Max Colchester, Abramovich has been pictured in Turkey during peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and is said to have 'lost weight'.

The news comes after reports on Monday saying that he and Ukraine peace negotiators had suffered suspected poisoning earlier in the month.

It was also revealed he has held a series of meetings with a member of Ukraine's parliament, as well as acting as a mediator between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

He was said to be showing symptoms of poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier in March, with him and at least two other senior members of the Ukrainian team having peeling skin on their hands and faces, as well as red eyes and constant and painful tearing.

While Chelsea continue to compete on the pitch, talks are still being held off it in regards to their upcoming sale.

Reports say that the World and European Champions could be sold for a record fee for a sports team, with the club said to be encouraging bidders to raise their offers to over £2.5 billion.

