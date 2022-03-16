Details of Ricketts Family & Ken Griffin's $3BN Chelsea Bid Revealed Ahead of March 18 Deadline

The Ricketts Family and Ken Griffin are set to tabel a bid 'well in excess of' $3 billion for Chelsea Football Club to Raine Group on Friday.

The Chicago Cubs' owners are keen to expand their sporting portfolio and could be named as the new Chelsea owners.

As per Ben Jacobs, the details of the $3 billion bid have been revealed.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The journalist states that the bid 'sounds impressive' and that the party did 'due diligence in 2018', which could help speed up a sale.

The sources close to the bid state that the Ricketts Family have the desire to 'maintain' on-field and 'modernise' off-field.

It was earlier reported that the Ricketts Family are at the 'head of the queue' to purchase Chelsea as they will join hedge fund billionaire Griffin to mount a 'blockbuster' bid for Chelsea.

It is believed that the Ricketts Family have the 'most complete bid' of all interested parties due to their experience rebuilding the Cubs' stadium, as redevelopment of Stamford Bridge is required.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However, their bid is set to be outdone by Saudi Media Group, who are set to offer a huge $3.5 billion offer to take over from Roman Abramovich.

It was previously reported that buyers have been advised that a cash offer for Chelsea, and being the highest bidder, will be crucial if they wish to win the race to buy the Club, handing a blow to the Ricketts family.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful with their bids as Raine Group could narrow offers down after Friday's deadline and allow the final parties to make their final offers for the club, and a preferred buyer could then be chosen next week.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds as Chelsea are looking for a speedy solution.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube