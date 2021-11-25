Skip to main content
Publish date:

Frank Lampard Believes Eden Hazard is Chelsea's Best Ever Technical Player

Author:

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has revealed who he thinks has been the club's most technical player ever. 

The former Blues attacker made 648 appearances for the club in 12 seasons, scoring 211 goals and assisting 162. 

He remains as the west London side's highest ever goalscorer and is widely regarded as one of the best to have ever worn the shirt.

imago0040578774h (1)

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, Lampard was given an ultimatum of choosing between fellow club legends Gianfranco Zola and Eden Hazard in terms of who was the best he has seen.

"Hazard, but Franco made such an impression in the first year at Chelsea I came as an all-rounder. 

"But Hazard's levels at Chelsea were the best technical, talented player that Chelsea has ever had."

Like Lampard, Hazard was a crucial part of the Blues' success over multiple seasons. He scored 110 goals and assisted 96 in 352 games for the west London side, with the Belgian joining Real Madrid in 2019 after seven impressive seasons at Chelsea.

imago0014369023h

Both players were part of the Chelsea squad from 2012 to 2014, with Lampard leaving the Blues to join Manchester City after 12 years in the capital.

The former England international then retired from football in 2017 after a spell at MLS outfit New York City FC, before joining Derby County as manager in 2018.

He was then appointed as Chelsea's manager at the beginning of the 2019/20 season after an impressive year at the Rams, guiding his former side to a top four finish.

imago0040578305h
