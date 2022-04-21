Report: Sir Martin Broughton Confident Chelsea Bid Would Have Biggest Financial Access

Sir Martin Broughton is confident that his Chelsea bid would grant the club access to the most capital out of the three consortiums in the running, according to reports.

The Englishman is leading a consortium, who are in with a chance of purchasing the club alongside groups led by Todd Boehly and Stephen Pagliuca.

As per Nick Purewal, Sir Broughton believes his bid to buy Chelsea would offer the biggest immediate cash injection into the Stamford Bridge club.

IMAGO / photothek

This comes after it was reported that British sporting icons Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have pledged £10 million in backing to Sir Martin Broughton's takeover bid for Chelsea.

American private equity billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer would hold the controlling stake in Broughton’s bid, the report continues to state.

They will have to sell their shares that they currently hold in Crystal Palace in order to complete a takeover but Sir Broughton is confident in the financial advantage of his bid.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The report continues to state that 'Broughton is understood to be confident that his group of investors would hand Chelsea access to the most capital of the three consortiums competing to buy the Stamford Bridge club.'

Sir Hamilton has also confirmed his part in the bid as a spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Lewis has joined the Sir Martin Broughton bid."

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the bid for Chelsea as Raine are yet to name their preferred bidder as over the weekend, more information was given to bank after they went back to all three parties asking questions and seeking greater detail on some of their business plans and forecasts.

