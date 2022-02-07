Report: Chelsea May Need to Sell N'Golo Kante to Sign Declan Rice

Chelsea may need to sell N'Golo Kante if they want to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, according to reports.

The Blues man has been at the club since his move from Leicester City in 2016 and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

However Rice has been a long term target for Chelsea and they may need to part ways with the Frenchman should they want to sign the former.

According to The Daily Mail, the Blues could sell Kante if they want to meet the £100 million price tag that West Ham have put on their star player.

Manchester United are also believed to be highly interested in bringing in the 23-year-old in a transfer in the summer, but could now face a battle with his former side.

Rice was once a part of the youth setup at Chelsea but was released by the club, before being signed by the Hammers.

It is also believed that the midfielder would 'love' to make a return to Cobham, and he is waiting to see what level of interest the Blues have in him before he makes a decision on his future.

Rice has played 173 games for West Ham since his first senior appearance in 2017, scoring nine goals and assisting a further nine in all competitions.

He has stepped his game up to another level this season, becoming a crucial part of the Hammer's success on the pitch including his late goal away at Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup on Saturday, with his side eventually winning the tie in extra time.

