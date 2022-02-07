Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea May Need to Sell N'Golo Kante to Sign Declan Rice

Chelsea may need to sell N'Golo Kante if they want to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, according to reports.

The Blues man has been at the club since his move from Leicester City in 2016 and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

However Rice has been a long term target for Chelsea and they may need to part ways with the Frenchman should they want to sign the former.

imago1009361395h

According to The Daily Mail, the Blues could sell Kante if they want to meet the £100 million price tag that West Ham have put on their star player.

Manchester United are also believed to be highly interested in bringing in the 23-year-old in a transfer in the summer, but could now face a battle with his former side.

Read More

Rice was once a part of the youth setup at Chelsea but was released by the club, before being signed by the Hammers.

It is also believed that the midfielder would 'love' to make a return to Cobham, and he is waiting to see what level of interest the Blues have in him before he makes a decision on his future.

imago1009337517h

Rice has played 173 games for West Ham since his first senior appearance in 2017, scoring nine goals and assisting a further nine in all competitions.

He has stepped his game up to another level this season, becoming a crucial part of the Hammer's success on the pitch including his late goal away at Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup on Saturday, with his side eventually winning the tie in extra time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009312147h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Need to Sell N'Golo Kante to Sign Declan Rice

57 seconds ago
imago1009519799h
News

Edouard Mendy Set to Join Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad Within 24 Hours of Senegal Winning Africa Cup of Nations

45 minutes ago
imago1008306248h
News

'A Very Fiery and Aggressive Team' - Mason Mount Shares Thoughts on Palmeiras

1 hour ago
imago1009394782h
News

'We Want to Have That Winning Mentality' - Mason Mount Reveals Chelsea's Club World Cup Ambitions

2 hours ago
imago1009519799h
News

Edouard Mendy Takes to Social Media to React to Africa Cup of Nations Triumph With Senegal

2 hours ago
imago0001402301h
News

'I Wanted to Hurt Someone' - Wayne Rooney Makes Shocking Chelsea Admission

3 hours ago
imago1009543847h
News

Reece James Not Included in Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad Despite Travelling to Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
imago1009312147h
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Awaiting Chelsea Interest Amid Manchester United Links

4 hours ago