How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

The first leg of Arsenal’s Champions League semifinal sees them travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday night to face off with Atlético Madrid.

There have been just three past meetings between these European giants, Atléti triumphing across two legs of the 2017–18 Europa League semifinal, but Arsenal racking up four unanswered goals in the league phase meeting back in October. As both sides chase their first ever Champions League title, the stakes could hardly be higher for their upcoming duels.

Arsenal must ignore the Premier League title race for one moment and focus their attention on securing a hard-fought result in Spain’s capital. Atléti, who have lost seven of their last nine amid mass rotation in La Liga, need a positive result ahead of the return fixture in north London.

The knockout phase of the Champions League has already produced unbelievable moments of drama and Wednesday’s first leg between Atléti and Arsenal appears certain to deliver another instalment of chaos.

Here‘s how to tune into the first leg live on TV.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Riyadh Air Metropolitano

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Date : Wednesday, April 29

: Wednesday, April 29 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Danny Makkelie (NED)

: Danny Makkelie (NED) VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal were 4–0 winners in this fixture back in October. | Justin Setterfield/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

There are a myriad of different platforms via which audiences in the United States can watch Wednesday’s battle in Madrid. CBS, Paramount+, TUDN and Univision are among the broadcasters of the semifinal.

There are no surprises for viewers in the United Kingdom, who will need a TNT Sports subscription to watch the match on TV or via HBO Max.

DAZN and fuboTV are the destinations in Canada, while FOX Sports are offering the game in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX Mexico, FOX One

What’s Next for Atlético Madrid, Arsenal?

There is no rest for Arsenal, who are once again under pressure to deliver this weekend. The Gunners can move six points clear of Premier League title rivals Manchester City with victory at home to Fulham on Saturday evening.

Atléti can afford to rest and rotate for their La Liga clash away at Valencia on Saturday, offering them an advantage ahead of next Tuesday’s second leg. Los Rojiblancos are already 10 points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis with just five games to go, meaning they are all but certain of Champions League qualification.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC