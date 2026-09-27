What Could Man City’s Charges Mean for Erling Haaland?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard about the bombshell development in Manchester City’s long-running financial case.

After years of investigation and a lengthy independent commission hearing, City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 financial rule breaches brought against them by the Premier League. The allegations relate to the club’s financial reporting and other regulations covering the period from 2009 to 2018, among other parts of the case.

What happens next, however, remains unclear. No punishment has been confirmed, with possible sanctions ranging from a hefty fine or points deduction to more severe sporting penalties. City are also expected to appeal, meaning the case is far from over.

Whatever the eventual outcome, a major punishment would inevitably raise questions about what it could mean for City’s players and their futures at the Etihad Stadium.

And few players would attract more attention than Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker only joined City in 2022, but has already established himself as the club’s biggest star and most valuable asset.

So, what could the guilty verdict—and whatever punishment eventually follows—mean for Haaland and his future in Manchester?

What Haaland Has Said About City’s 115 Charges

Haaland is the face of Man City. | Marius Nordnes/Nordnes Foto/Getty Images

Haaland has unsurprisingly remained quiet since Manchester City were found guilty of financial breaches. The Norway striker was also removed from a scheduled national team press conference ahead of the team’s Nations League meeting with Portugal, avoiding the prospect of questions about the case.

The 26-year-old has, however, discussed the situation on several occasions in the past, consistently making it clear that he was not overly concerned about the charges when he committed his future to City.

When Haaland signed his extraordinary nine-and-a-half-year contract in January 2025—the longest deal in Premier League history, he was asked whether the 115 charges had influenced his decision to stay. His answer was straightforward.

“No, I haven’t thought of that or anything,” he said. “I am confident that the club know what they are doing and I really don’t think I should speak too much about this.”

Haaland maintained the same position in March 2025. Asked whether he was worried about the possibility of City receiving a significant punishment, he pointed to the conversations he had held with the club before agreeing to such a lengthy commitment.

“I don’t do that, obviously, when I sign a nine-and-a-half-year contract,” Haaland told reporters. “I’ve said 300 times why I signed the contract. I talked to the club, got a good feeling and agreed to it in the end. That’s why.”

Several months later, Haaland was still singing from the same hymn sheet. Speaking to TIME in July 2025, he explained that discussions with City’s hierarchy had left him comfortable with extending his stay despite the uncertainty surrounding the case.

“I spoke with the bosses, and in the end, I believe them,” Haaland said. “It’s such a tricky situation for me to even sit there and speak about, because I wasn’t really involved.”

How Potential Man City Punishments Could Impact Haaland

Haaland could end up leaving City. | Peter Powell/AFP/Getty Images

Exactly how any punishment could affect Haaland’s future at Manchester City would depend heavily on the severity of the eventual sanction and its impact on the club.

In the best-case scenario for City—perhaps a relatively-small points deduction or a manageable financial penalty—it is difficult to see the situation having much effect on Haaland. He would remain a City player and life at the Etihad would largely carry on as normal.

The more severe the punishment, however, the more complicated things could become.

If City were hit with a points deduction large enough to result in relegation from the Premier League, or were expelled from the division altogether, it would be difficult to imagine a player of Haaland’s caliber willingly dropping down a level. The Norwegian is one of the biggest stars in world soccer, and there would presumably be no shortage of elite clubs interested in signing him.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Haaland’s contract does not contain a “relegation clause” that would allow him to leave Manchester City if the club were relegated from the Premier League. However, another provision could give the striker an opportunity to leave around 2030 if he decides the time is right for a new challenge, with his potential exit price reportedly decreasing gradually as the deal moves closer to its expiration date.

There is also a financial angle to consider.

If City were handed substantial fines, the club could potentially look to generate significant revenue through player sales. Haaland would obviously represent one of their most valuable assets, while moving his reported $710,000-a-week (£525,000) wages off the books could also provide considerable financial relief.

That does not necessarily mean City would have to sell him, but if the punishment were severe enough, Haaland could become the obvious candidate for a blockbuster departure.

Where Haaland Could Go If He Leaves Man City

Joan Laporta is a known admirer of Haaland. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Understandably, there would be no shortage of suitors for Haaland if it ever came to him leaving Manchester City.

That said, his enormous wages and the astronomical transfer fee that would surely come with signing him would immediately narrow the field. Only a handful of clubs in world soccer would realistically have the financial muscle to get a deal done.

Paris Saint-Germain would be one of the obvious contenders. The Parisians not only have the financial firepower, but also the stature to make a move for one of the biggest stars in the game. As back-to-back Champions League winners, PSG can offer Haaland both the money and the opportunity to remain at the very top of European soccer.

Then there is Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a known admirer of Haaland, with the club previously reported to have been preparing an attempt to sign the Norwegian. Barça’s own financial struggles, however, could prove to be a major stumbling block. The club remains billions of dollars in debt, making a deal of this magnitude considerably more complicated.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have long been linked with Haaland and would certainly have the financial power to make a move. The bigger question would be how he fits alongside Kylian Mbappé, the fellow superstar forward of his generation. Both players are accustomed to being the focal point of their respective attacks, so finding the right tactical balance would be an obvious consideration.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and perhaps Arsenal could emerge as outside options, while several clubs from the Saudi Pro League would have the financial muscle to enter the conversation.

And then, of course, there is Leeds United—the club from the city where Haaland was born and the team he grew up supporting, with his father, Alfie, having played for the club between 1997 and 2000.

A return to Yorkshire would make for a wonderful story, but even with the Norwegian’s lifelong connection to the club, matching his wages and the potential transfer fee would be an impossibility—no matter how romantic the idea might be.