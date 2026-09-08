Transfer Rumors: Haaland Chooses Between Real Madrid, Barcelona; Arsenal’s Gyokeres Swap Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Julián Alvarez is a target for Arsenal. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Arsenal are readying a bid of $139.5 million (£103 million) to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez once the January transfer window opens. (Source: Fichajes)

The idea of a swap deal involving Alvarez and Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres was discussed during the summer. Gyökeres is not seen as untouchable and was even touted to officials in Saudi Arabia. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Erling Haaland intends to leave Manchester City at the end of the season and has already held meetings to plan his next move. He would rather join Barcelona over Real Madrid, where he has concerns over the balance of power in a squad that already features Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool and Manchester United are both tracking Newcastle United center back Malick Thiaw as a possible future target. (Source: CaughtOffside)

But Man Utd face frustration in pursuit of left back Lewis Hall, who has reached an agreement to extend his contract with Newcastle. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Adam Wharton is expected to leave Crystal Palace by next summer at the very latest. The midfielder is eager to play regular European minutes, handing Liverpool a boost ahead of fellow suitors Newcastle. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd are all tracking Atlético Madrid center back Marc Pubill. (Source: fussball-news)

Chelsea, Man Utd, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid are all following 21-year-old Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque, formerly of Barcelona. (Source: Sportowy)

As they sought a replacement for Enzo Fernández during the summer, Chelsea showed late interest in Sander Berge from rivals Fulham. (Source: BBC Sport)

Alex Scott of Bournemouth is Chelsea’s top target to bolster in midfield and the Blues are ready to meet his lofty price tag to get a deal agreed as soon as January. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Scouts from both Arsenal and Man City were in attendence to watch Paris Saint-Germain center back Willian Pacho in action against Lille late last month. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Nottingham Forest could reignite interest in Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall once the January transfer window opens. Chelsea and Newcastle were both keen in the summer. (Source: The Telegraph)

Stuttgart’s Bilal El Khannouss could return to the Premier League in the near future, with Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham all following the former Leicester City midfielder. (Source: Fussballdaten)

La Liga

Jude Bellingham has impressed for Real Madrid. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Real Madrid have made a new contract for midfielder Jude Bellingham their next priority after his stellar start to the new season in order to avoid any future concerns about his future. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Frenkie de Jong is available for transfer at Barcelona, who are looking for a package worth $75.5 million (€65 million) to sell the Dutchman. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid failed to strike a deal for Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni during the summer because of the Serie A side’s refusal to negotiate their $81 million (€70 million) asking price. Raúl Asencio’s refusal to leave left Madrid without any room to invest in the defense. (Source: AS)

Barcelona have made contact with FC Twente over a deal for 18-year-old center back Ruud Nijstad, the teenager has confirmed. (Source: Voetbal International)

The representatives of striker Gabriel Jesus had been offering the Brazilian’s services to Barcelona for over a year before the La Liga champions eventually decided to pursue a move. (Source: SPORT)