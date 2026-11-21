Given the guilty verdict that looms over Manchester City for almost a decade of financial doping, the Premier League must’ve dreaded the possibility of Richard Masters handing Rúben Dias the title next May.

The Cityzens, having embarked on a summer of drastic upheaval, won their opening seven Premier League encounters to sit atop the table, but have since stumbled. After Aston Villa snapped their perfect start, City have also succumbed at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, leaving them third at the November international break.

Suddenly, Arsenal are five points clear at the summit and six clear of Enzo Maresca’s side.

They at least have the chance to eat into that deficit when Fulham, unbeaten in four matches, make the trip up to Etihad Stadium. Álvaro Arbeloa’s certainly getting a tune out of his group of players, having been doubted by the overwhelming majority upon his arrival.

The Cottagers have 10 points from as many games and are down in 15th, but it’s a tightly packed middle class.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Man City lost three successive Premier League encounters before the break, with a 3–2 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League arriving in the midst of their domestic slump. Plenty have derided City’s openness in defensive transition and have called on Maresca to make the necessary changes.

Fulham, meanwhile, are much more satisfied than they were a couple of months back. An unproductive start left them at the foot of the table, but the Cottagers are certainly finding their feet under Arbeloa.

They’re evolving into one of the most watchable teams in the league, buoyed by the inspired creative form of Alex Iwobi and the cunning of No. 10 Josh King. After eking out slender but controlled victories over Coventry City and Ipswich Town, Fulham earned 1–1 draws at Aston Villa and against Newcastle United.

Outcome Likelihood Man City 66.1% Draw 18.4% Fulham 15.5%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

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Man City vs. Fulham Score Prediction

City Continue Head-to-Head Dominance

Erling Haaland inspired Norway into the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Maresca has called for calm on the sky-blue half of Manchester after their recent downturn. The break arrived at a good moment for the Cityzens, giving Maresca the chance to reset.

The Italian has to change tack and supply greater security to his midfield because City are simply far too exposed to the counterattack. An emerging Fulham team have the carriers and mavericks to expose the hosts’ weakness, with their recent run of results highlighting the control they’ve been able to assert.

Just six goals have been scored in Fulham’s previous four league outings, with the Cottagers conceding twice. City will have to be patient to return to winning ways, given just how well Arbeloa’s side can retain possession.

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THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF MAN CITY VS. FULHAM

• Head-to-head record: The hosts have been utterly dominant in this fixture as of late, winning the previous 20 meetings. Fulham haven’t taken points off Man City since September 2011, and last beat the Cityzens in 2009.

• Fulham’s profligacy: City may have lost three games in succession, and there’s certainly a distinct vulnerability there. However, if Fulham are to claim an all-too-rare victory in this fixture, they must be clinical in front of goal. They’ve so far impressed between the boxes, but have let themselves down in the final third, scoring 10 goals from an xG of 14.19. Only Sunderland and Forest have underperformed their xG more this season.

• Erling Haaland factor: In truth, there are very few teams Haaland doesn’t like playing against. He has particularly enjoyed his duels with Fulham, though, scoring eight times in as many games. City’s No. 9 heads into this fixture having scored three times for Norway in the break.

Prediction: Man City 2–0 Fulham