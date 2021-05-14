Benjamin Mendy Reacts To Chelsea Naming Him On Club Website

Benjamin Mendy has reacted on social media to Chelsea naming the French defender on their official club store, as an option for shirt personalisation for fans when purchasing kits.

As we reported on Thursday, fans had been quick to point out that towards the bottom of the 'players' list when browsing for a brand new Chelsea kit, the Manchester City left-back was among the options.

It is almost certainly an innocent error on behalf of those managing the official Chelsea online store, as when you look to purchase your brand new Benjamin Mendy Chelsea kit, it takes you to the options for their goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy.

With that being said however, the 26 year-old has reacted on social media to the mishap on the Chelsea website, in classic Benjamin Mendy fashion.

In a response to City Xtra's tweet pointing out the error on the Chelsea website, Benjamin Mendy said, "Mendys everywhere" - as a reference to his fellow Mendy in Chelsea blue - coupled with some laughing emojis

So it looks as though the inclusion on Benjamin Mendy on the Chelsea website wasn't a sneaky hint at an upcoming transfer, with the Manchester City full-back keen to point out the funny side of the mistake.

Next up for Benjamin Mendy and his Manchester City teammates is a trip to St. James' Park on Friday night to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League - in what will be Pep Guardiola's side's first game as the newly-crowned Champions of England.

