Premier League Predictions: Spurs at Rivals Chelsea, Liverpool Host in-Form Brighton

Fresh from another round of continental action for nine English clubs, the Premier League returns to our screens for a three-day fiesta.

Fatigue is certain to play its part in the division’s eighth round as those who are well-rested seek to take full advantage of their empty midweek schedules.

The relentless calendar refuses to yield, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all tasked with overcoming awkward fixtures despite a quick turnaround.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for how Gameweek 8 might pan out.

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Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest Prediction

Prediction: Ipswich 1–1 Nottingham Forest

Location: Ipswich, England

Ipswich, England Stadium: Portman Road

Portman Road Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Tom Bramall

While not the most glamorous fixture of the upcoming round, Friday’s contest at Portman Road holds major significance for both Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

The Tractor Boys have amassed a respectable nine points from their opening seven matches, with two-thirds of their total picked up on their own patch. Wins over Sunderland and Fulham have propeled them to 10th place, and their home form will prove essential to survival.

A visit from struggling Forest will be marked as another incredibly winnable fixture for Gary O’Neil and his players.

The Oliver Glasner revolution is yet to ignite in the Midlands, with goalscoring a familiar issue for the Tricky Trees. One would expect them to collect something from their trip east, but a second victory of the season might be just out of reach.

Aston Villa vs. Man City Prediction

The Cityzens have won their first seven league matches. | Matt McNulty/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

Prediction: Aston Villa 1–2 Man City

Location: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Referee: Peter Bankes

Questions continue to be asked over the meaningfulness of Man City’s domestic matches as they await the outcome of their appeal against their guilty verdict for financial misconduct. When a final punishment is dished out, their seven successive victories at the start of the campaign could effectively count for nothing.

But for the time being, the show must go on.

City have been undeniably efficient on the field during their perfect Premier League streak, even if Enzo Maresca’s side still lack the imperiousness exhibited by previous iterations under Pep Guardiola. They have already conquered Man Utd and Liverpool on their travels, and now they must bypass a resurgent Aston Villa team.

Unai Emery has seemingly mastered another rebuild at Villa Park, with five victories across the previous six outings. They will undoubtedly push City to their limits on Saturday, boosted by three straight home wins in this fixture.

However, with Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden all entering the match in encouraging form, one would be brave to bet against the undefeated Cityzens.

Arsenal vs. Everton Prediction

Arsenal are hot on Man City’s heels. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Everton

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Tony Harrington

Arsenal have eked out recent Premier League victories over Leeds United and Forest to keep pace with City at the summit. They might be forced to do similar when a stubborn Everton side visit the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, who drew 2–2 at Bayern Munich midweek, remain as defensively resilient as ever, but their forward line—which will be without Bukayo Saka this weekend—still needs to pull its weight. They managed just one shot on target at the City Ground last Sunday, despite claiming all three points.

Everton will be certain to frustrate the reigning champions, with David Moyes ordering his players to sit deep and utilize the counter-attack. In Thierno Barry, they boast an in-form forward, while the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish could prove useful sources of invention.

Arsenal should still get over the line, though.

Coventry City vs. Fulham Prediction

Prediction: Coventry 1–0 Fulham

Location: Coventry, England

Coventry, England Stadium: Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Adam Herczeg

There was understandable fear among supporters of Coventry City and Fulham during the first few weeks of the Premier League campaign, but there are signs the tide is turning for both clubs.

Coventry have won two of their last three matches, moving them out of the relegation zone and a point above Fulham. Álvaro Arbeloa’s men, meanwhile, secured impressive draws with Liverpool and Manchester United before the international break, and finally clinched a first league win by beating Hull City last time out.

This is unlikely to be a thriller between two of the division’s lowest scorers, but it’s an encounter which could have enormous ramifications come the end of the season.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Chelsea are favorites for this London derby. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Prediction: Chelsea 3–1 Tottenham

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee: Chris Kavanagh

An intriguing London derby closes Saturday’s action as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom were able to rest midweek, renew their bitter rivalry.

Unfortunately for Spurs, their dismal record at Stamford Bridge means they appear unlikely to build on a first Premier League win of the season last Monday. They have won just once at the stadium over the past 25 years, losing seven of their previous nine visits in all competitions.

To make matters worse, they are greeted by the league’s second-best offense, which has scored 17 times in just seven matches under Xabi Alonso’s guidance. They fired five past Bournemouth during their most recent home match as João Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers continue to purr.

The victory over Coventry will have boosted morale in the Tottenham camp, but this is still Spurs we are talking about. They have been dire for much of the season and deservedly sit 16th in the standings.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United Prediction

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2–3 Newcastle

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Sunday, Oct. 25 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Paul Tierney

There’s been no shortage of excitement during Pierre Sage’s reign, which already appears under threat of a premature conclusion, but the problem is the Eagles have often found themselves on the wrong side of dramatic twists and turns.

Last weekend’s 5–0 defeat to A23 rivals Brighton & Hove Albion was utterly disastrous, with Palace’s lightly-stocked squad struggling to juggle Premier League and Europa League duties simultaneously.

Luckily, they face another side in underwhelming form, with Newcastle United’s strong start under Matthias Jaissle having faded into mediocrity. Even without European soccer to worry about, the Magpies have lost three of their last four matches—conceding nine times across those defeats.

This one really could go either way, but Newcastle’s freshness might give them the edge.

Hull City vs. Brentford Prediction

Prediction: Hull 1–2 Brentford

Location: Hull, England

Hull, England Stadium: MKM Stadium

MKM Stadium Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Sunday, Oct. 25 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Rob Jones

Hull’s dream start to their Premier League return has been dampened slightly by recent results. They are winless in five matches and have lost two of their last three, putting pressure on them to get a result on home soil against Brentford.

The Tigers are unbeaten at the MKM Stadium thus far, beating Man Utd before draws with Aston Villa and Everton, but Brentford can’t be underestimated under Keith Andrews.

Despite several suspensions in midfield, the Bees will still be considered slight favorites for their journey north this Sunday, especially with the attacking weapons at their disposal.

Liverpool vs. Brighton Prediction

Liverpool have won five of their last six in all competitions. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Brighton

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Sunday, Oct. 25 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Sam Barrott

Liverpool may have won five of their last six matches in all competitions, but they are winless from their three Premier League games at Anfield this season. Next up for them is the division’s third-placed side and top goalscorers: Brighton.

The Seagulls have scored 15 times in four consecutive victories as Fabian Hürzeler continues to work miracles on the south coast. Their exceptional recruitment has allowed the German to build a team capable of matching the league’s best with its intensity and quality.

Liverpool have also been strong in the final third under Andoni Iraola, despite their porousness in defense. Four of their matches this season have involved both sides scoring two or more times each, including recent European wins over LASK and Villarreal.

This should be a goal-laden contest brimming with quality. A draw might be the safe bet, but both sides will fancy their chances of sneaking victory.

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Prediction

Michael Carrick is under increasing pressure. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Prediction: Man Utd 1–1 Bournemouth

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Sunday, Oct. 25 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Jarred Gillett

Man Utd have grown all too familiar with crisis since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. They once again find themselves in peril after seven successive matches without victory.

The pressure continues to rise for Michael Carrick as a dismal start to the season gets worse by the week. The humiliating and deserved 4–1 defeat to Como midweek was the final straw for many, despite only two months of the season having been played. The knives are being sharpened as a full-blown mutiny looms.

The Red Devils desperately need a response at home to Bournemouth this weekend, but history points to another disappointing day. Prior to last season’s bonkers 4–4 draw between the sides at Old Trafford, United had lost their previous two home games against the Cherries 3–0.

Bournemouth don’t appear quite as threatening now Andoni Iraola has departed, but a rampant win over Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan on Thursday night will ensure there’s no inferiority complex heading to Manchester.

Sunderland vs. Leeds United Prediction

Prediction: Sunderland 0–1 Leeds

Location : Sunderland, England

: Sunderland, England Stadium : Stadium of Light

: Stadium of Light Date : Sunday, Oct. 25

: Sunday, Oct. 25 Kickoff Time : 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

After being the success story of last season, Sunderland trail the standings seven games into the new campaign. Another side struggling to balance European and domestic soccer, they are in dire need of a result against Leeds United.

The Whites, who are currently perched in seventh, will aim to pile more misery on their hosts. They have proven an awkward adversary for many this season, with only Arsenal having beaten them in the Premier League.

Whether Leeds can build on an encouraging start to the season might hinge on just how fatigued Sunderland are after their trip to Poland.

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 8

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Friday, Oct. 23 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest 1–1 Saturday, Oct. 24 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Man City 1–2 Saturday, Oct. 24 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Everton 2–0 Saturday, Oct. 24

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Coventry vs. Fulham 1–0 Saturday, Oct. 24 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Chelsea vs. Tottenham 3–1 Sunday, Oct. 25 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle 2–3 Sunday, Oct. 25 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Hull vs. Brentford 1–2 Sunday, Oct. 25 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Liverpool vs. Brighton 2–2 Sunday, Oct. 25 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Man Utd vs. Bournemouth 1–1 Sunday, Oct. 25 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET Sunderland vs. Leeds 0–1