Premier League Top Five Race: Standings and Next Three Games After Matchweek 35
After Matchweek 35, only four points separate the five Premier League teams battling to finish in the Champions League places.
Now that Liverpool officially clinched the Premier League title, the top-five race is taking center stage in the English top-flight. Arsenal secured a fifth Champions League qualification spot for England when they eliminated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, and the Gunners just might find themselves in need of that extra place given their recent form.
In fact, with only three games left in the 2024–25 Premier League season, second, third, fourth and fifth place are all up for grabs. Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea are in prime position to finish in the top five, but Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are not far behind.
Matchweek 35 proved to be a pivotal weekend for the Premier League top-five race. Manchester City's 1–0 victory over Wolves puts the Citizens just three points behind Arsenal, who suffered a 2–1 defeat to Bournemouth. Newcastle United and Chelsea, meanwhile, are level on points following the Magpies' 1–1 draw with Brighton and the Blues' 3–1 victory over Liverpool.
Premier League Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Liverpool
82
35
2.
Arsenal
67
35
3.
Manchester City
64
35
4.
Newcastle United
63
35
5.
Chelsea
63
35
6.
Nottingham Forest
60
34
7.
Aston Villa
60
35
Here's a look at the final three fixtures for the teams battling for top five in the Premier League after Matchweek 35.
Arsenal's Next Three Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 11: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Liverpool (A)
Sun, May 18: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (H)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
A month ago, Arsenal were well clear of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea in second place. Then, the Gunners dropped points in four of their last five Premier League matches as they turned their attention to their Champions League campaign.
With difficult matches against Liverpool and Newcastle on the horizon, Arsenal could find themselves in danger of dropping down the table.
Manchester City's Next Three Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
Tues, May 20: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (H)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Fulham (A)
Although Manchester City's focus will primarily be on winning the FA Cup, the Citizens still must finish their Premier League campaign on a winning streak or risk falling out of the Champions League places.
Pep Guardiola's men should have no trouble getting past a relegated Southampton side, but then they have matches against Bournemouth and Fulham to close out the season. The Cherries will be the toughest test for Manchester City; not only did Bournemouth already defeat the Citizens this season, but they also just secured their first-ever victory against Arsenal at the Emirates.
Newcastle United's Next Three Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 11: 7 a.m. ET/12 p.m. GMT
Chelsea (H)
Sun, May 18: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Arsenal (A)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
What a season it could be for Newcastle United. After breaking their 70-year drought without a major trophy by winning the Carabao Cup, the Magpies could also secure a place in the Champions League for the first time since the 2002–03 season.
Newcastle's remaining three fixtures are anything but easy, though. They first must host Chelsea before taking on the Gunners at the Emirates. Eddie Howe's men finish out what could be a dream season against Everton.
Chelsea's Next Three Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 11: 7 a.m. ET/12 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (A)
Fri, May 16: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Sun, May 25: 11 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Nottingham Forest (A)
Chelsea passed their first test against Liverpool, but they still have a few more coming in May. Securing a result at St James’ Park could be the massive swing the Blues need to return to the Champions League next season.
Next up are Manchester United, who are fully focused on their Europa League campaign. Chelsea should get by the Red Devils with ease before they face Nottingham Forest, another team on the cusp of European soccer next season.
Nottingham Forest's Next Four Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Mon, May 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (A)
Sun, May 11: 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT
Leicester City (H)
Sun, May 18: 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT
West Ham United (A)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Chelsea (H)
Since Nottingham Forest still have a game in hand, a victory over Crystal Palace could put them level with Chelsea and Newcastle after Matchweek 35. The Magpies and the Blues have the better goal difference, though, which means Nottingham Forest must end the season with more points than at least one of the teams to finish in a Champions League qualification spot.
After Nuno Espírito Santo's men take on Crystal Palace, they should be able to secure three points against both Leicester City and West Ham United. No match will be bigger than their clash with Chelsea, though, on May 25.
Aston Villa's Next Three Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (A)
Sun, May 18: 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Aston Villa's victory over Fulham have Unai Emery's men just three points off the top five. If they want to play in the Champions League next season for a second consecutive season, Aston Villa will need to win their remaining three matches against Bournemouth, Tottenham and Manchester United, while also hoping the teams above them drop points.
The result of Aston Villa's trip to Vitality Stadium will all-but determine whether the club can still compete for a place in the top five or if they will have to settle for Europa League soccer next season.