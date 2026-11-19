And we’re back. This fall may have felt like it has been composed of 90% international break at times, but that’s all behind us now, with no more club disruptions until March.

You can be forgiven for having taken your eye off the ball over the last two weeks with Premier League action on another hiatus.

As we reconvene ahead of the weekend, here’s a rundown of who benefitted most during the pause in action and who really didn’t.

Winners

Arsenal

The Gunners defense is about to get even stronger. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

It’s a good time to be Arsenal. The Gunners went into the international break five points clear in the Premier League and return from it brimming with positive vibes.

A new contract has been typed up and is ready to receive Declan Rice’s signature, long-term absentee William Saliba is set to return to action after playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Watford and Ben White scored the winner for England against world champion Spain.

Even Viktor Gyökeres got a couple of goals against Bosnia and Herzegovina. All is well.

Mauricio Pochettino

A very fond farewell. pic.twitter.com/vlru3E4cbp — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) November 18, 2026

Pochettino signed off his USMNT tenure in some style with an 8–0 aggregate win over Haiti, ensuring he delivered his adopted nation to the hallowed ground that is the Concacaf Nations League semifinal. He then immediately departed for Manchester on a lucrative two-and-half year deal.

There were hugs and tears all around as Pochettino made an emotional exit in Cincinnati. Named as Manchester United’s latest savior, and following a six-match winning run with the United States, his stock is as high as it has been since his Spurs days. There is no place that relishes taking managers down a peg quite like Old Trafford though.

In his first club interview with United, he promised to “love the players that we have and support them.” It’s a vow that might be tested once he gets to know them a bit better.

Erling Haaland

96th minute with a place in the quarter-finals on the line...



Erling Haaland 🥶#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/tclMdYwFeJ — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) November 18, 2026

Haaland put any Manchester City worries out of mind during the international break, scoring three times in two games against Wales and Denmark to help drag Norway kicking and screaming into the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal.

Norway’s goal monster now has 68 international strikes in just 61 outings, a rate of conversion that has seen him match the record of legendary Germany marksmen Gerd Müller in one fewer cap.

The Premier League’s leading goalscorer also extended his Nations League goals tally to 25, making him the all-time top scorer in the competition’s brief history.

Liverpool

Conor Bradley’s return is a welcome one. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The Reds have been boosted by the return to training of long-term unavailable defensive pair Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni, who both suffered serious knee injuries last season.

Bradley, in particular, threatens to solve a standing issue at right back if he can get back up to speed in the near future—though loanee Ronald Araújo has shone as a makeshift option.

Elsewhere for Liverpool, Florian Wirtz reminded the world why he is a nine-figure soccer player, scoring twice and pulling every string in Germany’s 5–0 win over the Netherlands.

Jürgen Klopp claims to have “found the right position for Flo,” who also scored in his country’s 3–1 win over Serbia. Now, if he can just share that information with Liverpool.

Bournemouth

Un une-deux avec Rayan Cherki, puis un face-à-face avec le gardien parfaitement négocié, synonyme de premier but en Bleu pour Eli Junior Kroupi 🇫🇷💫 pic.twitter.com/XxWuIGte4v — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 17, 2026

After eight wins on the bounce, you would excuse the Cherries for not wanting their momentum broken by any disruption this November. Yet, the international break has brought only more good news to England’s south coast.

Junior Kroupi is back among the goals, coming off the bench to score what turned out to be the winner for France against Türkiye. It is the 20-year-old’s first strike for club or country since May, with surgery disrupting his start to the season.

Fresh reports suggest the 20-year-old already has his sights set beyond Bournemouth, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in his crosshairs. It will be a shame for Marco Rose’s side to see him go, but they seem destined to bank an enormous fee.

Losers

The Man Utd Hierarchy

Big coats, big problems. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Despite securing the deal for Pochettino, United’s decision makers have taken a beating these last two weeks as report after report has laid bare their confusion, indecision and failings behind the scenes.

The lowlights include the revelations that Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos were the club’s “seventh of eighth choice” targets, while Elliott Anderson wanted to go to Old Trafford but United wouldn’t pay up.

Another juicy long read in The Times claimed that Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada and Big Sir Jim Ratcliffe thought United might even win the league this season.

Good luck with all of that, Mauricio.

Pierre Sage

Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as Manager.



The club would like to place on record its thanks to Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in South London, and wish them well for the future.https://t.co/JcVHA6FIhe pic.twitter.com/VAM8XnpHlq — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 12, 2026

Thanks for the memories, Pierre. The Ligue 1 Manager of the Year for 2025–26 lasted just 10 Premier League matches, with Crystal Palace rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Eagles’ abysmal defensive record did for the increasingly hangdog-looking Sage, with Palace ranking 20th for goals conceded, shots faced and xG against.

A limp 3–1 defeat to Liverpool was the final note in a forgettable story. Even his exit was overshadowed by Michael Carrick’s hours earlier on the same day, while Palace’s official announcement was a painfully succinct 83 words.

Chelsea Forwards

It was a busy night for Neto. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

It was a weird couple of weeks for Chelsea forwards, with Neto grabbing headlines after being shown two yellows in under two minutes as Portugal beat Wales in Cardiff.

The 26-year-old left the pitch in a rage and had to be restrained—by Craig Bellamy of all humans—as he exchanged angry words with members of the Wales bench.

Neto, who scored in the 3–2 victory before seeing red, might’ve been harboring some resentment about not getting to inherit Cristiano Ronaldo’s old No. 7 shirt. That honor instead went to Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs, who bagged the winner.

Neto will now miss the Nations League quarterfinal next year, but at least he is involved for his country. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, could not look further from an England recall, as the Three Lions stunned in Madrid to top their group without him.

Elsewhere, barely-used Estêvão scored for Brazil against Singapore and gave a prickly post-match interview to ESPN, saying pointedly: “I thank [Carlo] Ancelotti for his confidence, because every player wants to play and at my club I've barely had any minutes.”