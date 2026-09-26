Ranked: Barcelona Summer Signings’ Start to the Season

Barcelona completed eight permanent signings during the 2026 summer transfer window, and the Catalans are already reaping the rewards of their investments.

Hansi Flick’s side prioritized strengthening an already powerful attack following the exits of Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford. Five forwards joined the club this summer, with the additions of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi alone costing north of $100 million.

After completing just four permanent signings during the first four transfer windows of the Flick era, Barcelona attacked the market this summer to the tune of upwards of $200 million spent on incoming business, finally free of any financial fair play constraints.

Barcelona are perfect through eight games this season having scored a ridiculous 36 goals so far, and the vast majority of this summer’s acquisitions have played a significant role in the positive start.

Here’s how each Barcelona summer signing has fared to start 2026–27.

8. Jesse Bisiwu

Jesse Bisiwu endured an injury scare soon after joining Barcelona. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Appearances: 0



Barcelona jumped the line to secure the signature of 18-year-old Club Brugge winger Jesse Bisiwu, one of the stars of the 2025 U-17 World Cup with Belgium.



The teenager struck twice against Basel during preseason but it was always expected that he’d spend the bulk of the season playing for the club’s B team, Barça Atlètic.



Alarms were raised when he suffered a knee injury early in the term but Bisiwu was lucky to escape with a minor knock. The raw talent is undeniable, but he remains a prospect as of now.

7. Hamza Abdelkarim

Hamza Abdelkarim is one to watch for the future. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Appearances: 1



It took just four months and a sensational goalscoring record with Barça B for the Catalans to make Hamza Abdelkarim’s move to Catalonia permanent after an initial loan.



The “Haaland of the Nile” scored four goals during preseason, prompting many to believe he would start the campaign as Barcelona’s starting striker. Although that didn’t come to fruition, he did make his official senior debut in win vs. Rayo Vallecano, and he’s since inked a new contract with the club.



He’s unlikely to play significant minutes this season, but the 18-year-old could easily be Barcelona’s future center forward.

6. Dominik Livakovic

Dominik Livaković has already been called into action. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Appearances: 1



There was little expectation when Barcelona agreed to sign Croatia international goalkeeper Dominik Livaković from Fenerbahçe and then had to wait until deadline day to officially register him.



Still, following Joan García’s injury and Wojciech Szczęsny’s disastrous cameo replacing him, it was Livaković who started between the sticks against Sevilla in Barça’s final game before the international break.



There was little the Croatian could do to stop Sevilla’s opener but he was solid the rest of the way. What impressed the most was his distribution, making first-time passes look easy and picking out the open man to continue Barça possessions from deep—something Szczęsny has struggled with in the last two seasons.



It’s unlikely he features much once García is back, but Livaković is already firmly established as the second option in goal. Barcelona found a cheap Szczęsny upgrade and added improved depth to the position.

5. Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is taking advantage of his limited minutes. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Appearances: 4



Many considered the deadline day arrival of Gabriel Jesus as a panic buy after the Catalans failed in their summer-long pursuit of Julián Alvarez. But it’s been a solid start for Barcelona’s striker signing of the summer.



The Brazilian was always going to play a secondary role in Flick’s loaded attack, but he’s made the most of the minutes he’s been given so far. Through four substitute appearances and 41 minutes played, the former Arsenal striker already has two goals to his name.



So long as he remains healthy, Jesus is a capable role player that can help ease the burden on Barça’s star attackers. On a team that creates chances for fun, it’s not unrealistic to imagine him bagging double-digit goals this term.



It was far from a flashy signing, but for a reported fee of close to $11.6 million (€10 million), the Catalans added another weapon to their deep attacking arsenal, and he’s already firing.

4. João Cancelo

João Cancelo at Barcelona just feels right. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



It took longer than anticipated, but João Cancelo did join the Blaugrana on a permanent basis after terminating his contract with Al Hilal.



The impressive eruption of La Masia graduate Xavi Espart threatened to jeopardize Cancelo’s role as Barça’s starting left back, but the Portugal international reestablished himself as the top choice having started three of the team’s last four games prior to the international break.



Cancelo continues to offer an extra wrinkle to Barça in attack, especially when he drifts inside as an inverted fullback, with his high technical quality meshing brilliantly with the rest of Barça’s technicians from the midfield onward. Although he can have defensive lapses, he’s kept mistakes to a minimum this season.



In the 7–2 dismantling of Racing Santander, Cancelo stole the show with a couple of majestic strikes, one of which was unfortunately ruled as an own goal. He has two goals and an assist already despite barely playing in the opening four games.

3. Anthony Gordon

Anthoy Gordon has been excellent for Barça—apart from one thing. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



It’s been an overwhelmingly positive start for the now famously nicknamed “Fat Tony” in Barcelona, where he is already a fan favorite. Anthony Gordon is still looking to open his Barça account but he’s been a very welcomed addition to the front line.



The Englishman’s industrious nature on and off the ball make him a quintessential Flick player. He’s relentless in Barça’s press and makes countless runs, supplies width and his ability to link up with others with an underrated passing quality have all been net positive additions to the team.



Gordon has four assists to his name already, all of them coming in the opening four matches of the campaign, as he continues to divide playing time with the next entry on this list.



Still, there’s work to be done in front of goal, because he’s currently the only regular Barça forward not participating in the team’s goal frenzy. Zero goals from a combined xG of 2.22 to start the term isn’t ideal. Gordon must start converting his chances—that’s the only thing that’s been missing.

2. Karim Adeyemi

Bargain signing of the summer? | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Appearances: 8



It’s early days yet, but it currently looks like the $25.1 million Barcelona spent to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund could well end up being the bargain of the summer.



Adeyemi’s stock was at an all-time low after underwhelming seasons in Germany which led to him missing Die Mannschaft’s World Cup roster. But since landing in Catalonia, the speedy attacker has reminded the world of his potential.



A constant threat down the right thanks to his otherworldly pace, Adeyemi tirelessly makes runs that stretch the opposition’s backline both with and without the ball. With attention firmly placed on Lamine Yamal on the opposite side, the German is enjoying himself with often just one man to beat before being in position to score or assist.



He has a goal contribution in all three of his starts this season, with three goals and two assists total. His goal against Levante to clinch the victory is one of the great solo-goals of the season so far. Adeyemi has barely put a foot wrong when he’s been on the pitch, with his performance against Racing, in which he won two penalties and bagged an assist, standing out as his best so far.



Adeyemi is still only 24 and already making a difference for Barça. The Catalans might’ve struck gold here.

1. Rodri

Rodri has been as advertised. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



What many considered to be the best transfer of all the 2026 summer window is already delivering for Barça. Rodri has quietly made Barcelona significantly better, and his addition could become even more important during the decisive period of the season.



Beyond the evident leadership and experience he’s brought to the table, Rodri has helped Barcelona control games with alarming ease, being as advertised both in possession and counter pressing. The 69% possession Barça enjoyed against Racing is the lowest mark from any of the five games Rodri has started this season, and he played just 61 minutes of the contest.



Rodri has helped balance a team that was used to playing basketball games a season ago. Although there have still been defensive lapses, he’s been excellent at shielding the backline and helping navigate stretches of pressure. Barça looked at their shakiest this season during the first half against Sevilla, and it was Rodri’s critical interventions and eventual takeover that ignited his side’s improvement.



He ranks in the top 10 percentile of all La Liga players in completed passes, accurate long balls, duels won, defensive contributions and interceptions. His contributions are felt throughout the pitch and he has his fingerprints all over Barça’s historic start of the season.



The best defensive midfielder in the world is performing as such since landing in Catalonia.