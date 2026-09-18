Sports Illustrated Predicts Every Premier League Gameweek 5 Score

Enjoy Gameweek 5 of the Premier League season as it’s the last round of action before a three-week international break.

The extended hiatus means England’s top-flight sides won’t reconvene until Oct. 10, adding pressure on them to finish September with a flourish and enter the upcoming international period on a high.

That will prove easier said than done for many clubs, with even the division’s big-hitters facing some awkward fixtures. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all have troubling away days to overcome.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts the next round of Premier League fixtures to pan out.

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Brentford vs. Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have wrinkles to iron out. | Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

Prediction: Brentford 2–2 Chelsea

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Andy Madley

A west London derby kicks off the action on Friday as Chelsea make the arduous but short journey to unbeaten Brentford.

Xabi Alonso has been left frustrated by his new-look side in recent weeks after defeat to Arsenal and a surprise draw at home to Hull City, with defensive frailties exposed and offsetting the club’s fearsome forward triumvirate.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are expected to strut their stuff again at the Gtech Community Stadium, but João Pedro’s likely absence through injury is a blow for a team whose backline has been disjointed to say the least.

Brentford are the kind of side that could take advantage of such shortcomings, with a victory and three draws from their opening matches. In Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago, they have two attacking stars capable of hurting the leaky Blues.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa Prediction

Tottenham are in trouble. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Prediction: Tottenham 1–1 Aston Villa

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 19 Kick-off Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Referee: Sam Barrott

Defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday means Tottenham Hotspur and Roberto De Zerbi are still awaiting a first victory of the season, although Spurs at least ended their agonizing goal drought at Anfield.

In the Premier League, back-to-back goalless draws have left them in a familiar 17th place and devoid of confidence, despite this summer’s eye-watering spend on new personnel. Their summer signings are yet to click and they face one of their least favorite fixtures on Saturday, with three of their last four home games against Aston Villa ending in a 2–1 defeat.

That said, Villa are going through a period of transition too, and they sit below Spurs in the Premier League table after picking up just a point from their opening four. Wins in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, over Club Brugge and Coventry City, suggest a turning point is coming for Unai Emery and Co.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal are flying high. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Prediction: Brighton 1–2 Arsenal

Location: Brighton, England

Brighton, England Stadium: Amex Stadium

Amex Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 19 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Darren England

Brighton & Hove Albion’s lightning fast start to the season reached new heights on Wednesday as they came from two goals down to beat Manchester United 3–2 at Old Trafford. Fabian Hürzeler’s tactical acumen was on show as the Seagulls soared into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

They’re currently the Premier League’s top goalscorers with 13 strikes in four outings, but their attackers face the ultimate test in Arsenal’s ridiculously stubborn rearguard.

The Gunners have conceded just once in the league this season and are masters at edging finely-poised affairs. They’re simply unflappable and even their in-form hosts appear unlikely to knock them off their stride.

Arsenal have won their last seven in all competitions. That should become eight on Saturday.

Everton vs. Ipswich Town Prediction

Everton are unbeaten this term. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Prediction: Everton 1–0 Ipswich

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Hill Dickinson Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 19 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

Six matches, zero defeats for Everton.

The Toffees have made an encouraging start to the new campaign despite a disastrous end to the summer’s transfer window, with six points collected in the Premier League and back-to-back Carabao Cup victories offering them increased hope of ending their 31-year wait for major silverware.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have also gathered six points, but in very different circumstances. Defeats to Manchester United and Liverpool were sandwiched in between last-gasp victories over Sunderland and Crystal Palace, with their sizable summer spend having paid some dividends already.

A trip to Merseyside appears unlikely to yield another win, but a draw isn’t off the table.

Newcastle United vs. Hull City Prediction

Hull have been the success story of the season thus far. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Prediction: Newcastle 1–1 Hull

Location: Newcastle, England

Newcastle, England Stadium: St James’ Park

St James’ Park Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 19 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Tony Harrington

Who predicted this, eh? Hull City, who were expected to make a swift Championship return, are currently fourth in the Premier League standings after an astonishing unbeaten start to the season—and the trip to Newcastle United offers another grand opportunity.

Sergej Jakirović is working wonders with the Tigers, perfectly blending his existing cast with a host of summer signings. They will fancy their chances of extending a remarkable unbeaten run at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are on a revenge mission after their humbling 4–1 defeat to Leeds last Monday, and they remain a work in progress under Matthias Jaissle. A quick start to the season has decelerated and another underwhelming result is looming this weekend.

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Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry City Prediction

Nottingham Forest nicked a first win under Oliver Glasner last weekend. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2–0 Coventry

Location: Nottingham, England

Nottingham, England Stadium: City Ground

City Ground Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 19 Kick-off Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee: Jarred Gillett

Nottingham Forest were in desperate need of the victory they collected late in the day at Villa Park last weekend, which marked the opening win of the Oliver Glasner era at the fifth attempt.

One would expect them to follow up one triumph over Midlands opposition with another as Coventry City, bottom of the table without a point, visit the City Ground.

Frank Lampard’s men, who were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Villa midweek, are still awaiting their first Premier League goal since returning to the big time, and last weekend’s humiliating 5–0 defeat to Brighton has knocked their confidence even further.

It could prove another frustrating outing for the Sky Blues.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Prediction

Andoni Iraola returns to the south coast this weekend. | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Prediction: Bournemouth 2–2 Liverpool

Location: Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth, England Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 20 Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver

Andoni Iraola’s first trip back to Bournemouth arrives on Sunday after a mixed beginning to his Liverpool reign.

The Carabao Cup win over Spurs extended the Spaniard’s unbeaten run on Merseyside, but three disappointing Premier League draws to Newcastle, Forest and Fulham have underscored the need for improvements.

Bournemouth were draw specialists under Iraola and they have continued in that vein under new boss Marco Rose. They have surrendered leads in all four of their Premier League matches, three of which have ended in stalemates.

Another draw appears the most likely outcome to the upcoming duel.

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace Prediction

Leeds are enjoying themselves this season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Prediction: Leeds 3–1 Crystal Palace

Location: Leeds, England

Leeds, England Stadium: Elland Road

Elland Road Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 20 Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Adam Herczeg

Leeds United have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, picking up from where they left off at the end of last season. The demolition of Newcastle was their finest piece of work, and it’s now over six months since they were last defeated at Elland Road.

That makes them significant favorites for Sunday’s encounter with Crystal Palace, whose 3–2 victory over Fulham was followed by defeat at the hands of Ipswich by the same scoreline.

One worries for Pierre Sage’s Eagles, who now begin the process of juggling European and domestic duties with an underbaked squad in poor form.

Manchester City vs. Sunderland Prediction

Erling Haaland is on fire right now. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Prediction: Man City 2–0 Sunderland

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 20 Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Rob Jones

The controversial Manchester derby victory made it four consecutive Premier League wins to kickstart the Enzo Maresca era, but some of Manchester City’s displays have left much to be desired.

The Cityzens performed admirably with 10 men at Old Trafford last weekend and must capture that same spirit when Sunderland come to town, with Régis Le Bris likely to set his side out in the most defensive of setups.

City haven’t found it straightforward breaking through low blocks under Maresca—an issue Chelsea had previously under the Italian—but they should have enough firepower to get the job done, especially with Erling Haaland in typically mesmeric form.

Fulham vs. Manchester United Prediction

Michael Carrick is in a spot of bother. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Prediction: Fulham 1–2 Man Utd

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Craven Cottage

: Craven Cottage Date : Sunday, Sept. 20

: Sunday, Sept. 20 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: Peter Bankes

Will a miserable week for Manchester United get even worse on Sunday?

The Red Devils suffered a catastrophic implosion against Brighton midweek that exacerbated their post-Manchester derby woes. Defeat to Hull on the opening weekend set the tone, and the draw at Everton only added to frustrations.

Michael Carrick desperately needs a reaction from his players at Craven Cottage, but they might not need to be at their absolute best to overcome a shaky Fulham team with huge defensive issues.

Bar their clean sheet at Liverpool last weekend, Álvaro Arbeloa’s side have been woeful at the back, and the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha should find plenty of space to create chances.

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 5

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Friday, Sept. 18 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Brentford vs. Chelsea 2–2 Saturday, Sept. 19 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET Tottenham vs. Aston Villa 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 19 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Brighton vs. Aston Villa 1–2 Saturday, Sept. 19 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Everton vs. Ipswich 1–0 Saturday, Sept. 19 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Newcastle vs. Hull 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 19 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Nott’m Forest vs. Coventry 2–0 Sunday, Sept. 20 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Liverpool 2–2 Sunday, Sept. 20 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Leeds vs. Crystal Palace 3–1 Sunday, Sept. 20 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Man City vs. Sunderland 2–0 Sunday, Sept. 20 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET Fulham vs. Man Utd 1–2