Sports Illustrated Predicts Every Premier League Gameweek 3 Score

Those sweeping judgments after the opening weekend of the season were either tamed or emboldened after Matchday 2, and now we’re preparing for the first gameweek post-summer transfer window.

The 20 clubs embarked on yet another record-spending splurge, yet dissatisfaction appears rife among fanbases. There’s lamentation over the one they couldn’t get, rather than widespread appreciation of those who have joined the club.

Players who moved late in the day are set to begin their “jelling-in” processes this weekend, and Matchday 3 is home to our first blockbuster duel of the campaign.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated believes the upcoming Premier League fixtures will pan out.

Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool Prediction

Prediction: Ipswich 1–2 Liverpool

Location: Ipswich, England

Ipswich, England Stadium: Portman Road

Portman Road Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Darren England

There’s another early-season Friday night duel to enjoy to kick-off the weekend‘s action, and it comes from Portman Road.

Ipswich Town were brought back down to earth at Old Trafford last Sunday, having started the season with a 2–1 victory against Sunderland on home soil. Never before in their Premier League history have they beaten Liverpool at Portman Road. The Reds are unbeaten in six meetings, winning four.

Should they claim a rare triumph in this fixture, Ipswich would’ve already secured more home wins in the top flight this season than they did during their previous Premier League adventure in 2024–25.

The visitors, meanwhile, have equalized four times through two games and earned a pair of points. Andoni Iraola’s team is a work-in-progress, and there’s no guarantee that we’ll see a Bradley Barcola debut under the lights in East Anglia.

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth Prediction

Prediction: Newcastle 2–2 Bournemouth

Location: Newcastle, England

Newcastle, England Stadium: St James’ Park

St James’ Park Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Kick-off Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT Referee: Rob Jones

Newcastle United have gotten used to defeating Tottenham Hotspur over the years, so last week‘s 2–0 win on the road was nothing new for the Magpies.

However, they despise this fixture. Newcastle’s last victory over Bournemouth came back in 2020 when the Cherries were managed by Eddie Howe.

Iraola oversaw back-to-back victories at St. James‘ Park on their previous two Premier League visits to Tyneside, but Marco Rose is the man at the helm now. His side surrendered two points late on to Everton last weekend, having also conceded in the dying embers to ensure Enzo Maresca’s reign as Manchester City boss got off to a winning start.

While Matthias Jaissle‘s start has been impressive, Newcastle have faced more shots (44) than any other team through the opening two weeks.

Brentford vs. Sunderland Prediction

Prediction: Brentford 2–0 Sunderland

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Tom Bramall

A liberated Brentford side were stopped in their tracks by Leeds United last weekend, but a point at Elland Road was hardly a disaster for Keith Andrews’s Harlem Globetrotting Bees.

While Brentford will continue to lean upon their physicality and athleticism, they also look set to be one of the Premier League‘s most watchable outfits.

Visiting teams will suffer at the Gtech Community Stadium, and although Sunderland looked a little more like their 2025–26 selves at home to Fulham last weekend, the Black Cats are likely to succumb in West London this weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United Prediction

Prediction: Brighton 1–1 Leeds

Location: Brighton, England

Brighton, England Stadium: Amex Stadium

Amex Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

Brighton & Hove Albion felt the wrath of Chelsea’s purring attack last time out. Fabian Hürzeler could at least commend his side’s fight after falling 3–0 behind early, with 20-year-old Malick Yalcouyé enjoying a breakout game.

The Seagulls ran all over Aston Villa on Matchday 1, and are facing a Leeds United team that have never won at the Amex Stadium in 10 visits.

However, this iteration of the Whites may be a little different to those who have struggled down south previously. Daniel Farke’s men opened the season with back-to-back away wins at Nottingham Forest, and have so far looked like a team capable of making a serious push for Europe.

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace Prediction

Prediction: Fulham 0–0 Crystal Palace

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Sam Barrott

Two teams without a point, and a pair you fear for this season.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid-tinged Fulham have the potential to look rather pretty this term, but a soft underbelly could undermine their efforts. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, failed to bring in Malick Fofana on Deadline Day and must ensure Ismaïla Sarr remains in South London until January at least.

The Eagles’ roster has at least deepened in time for the start of their Europa League campaign, and they’re in need of early points before the Thursday night excursions—considerably more challenging than last season’s midweek outings—begin to take their toll.

Manchester City vs. Coventry City Prediction

Prediction: Man City 4–0 Coventry

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Paul Tierney

Coventry City supporters must‘ve expected that their Premier League season would truly get underway on Matchday 2, having been forced to open the campaign away at the champions on opening night.

However, a 1–0 home defeat to fellow newly promoted side Hull City means Frank Lampard’s side are already in some strife, and another daunting challenge beckons for last season’s Championship winners.

Manchester City have perhaps lost an aura point or two from their Pep Guardiola heyday, but they’ve rapidly rebuilt under Enzo Maresca this summer and have certainly got a roster that’s capable of challenging the Gunners.

This has the makings of a classic beatdown similar to the plenty overseen by Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–0 Tottenham

Location: Nottingham, England

Nottingham, England Stadium: City Ground

City Ground Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Craig Pawson

Roberto De Zerbi could do with a result here.

Tottenham Hotspur’s huge summer splurge means so many are resentful, and few are likely to be willing on a Lilywhite resurgence under De Zerbi this term. So much has been spent, but patience is still required. There were at least some positive steps taken last week in the defeat to Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, already look like an Oliver Glasner team. Saturday’s hosts have harshly attained just a point through two games; one they were good value for at Anfield last Saturday.

Forest head into this bout having won the last four meetings with Spurs.

Hull City vs. Aston Villa Prediction

Prediction: Hull 1–1 Aston Villa

Location: Hull, England

Hull, England Stadium: MKM Stadium

MKM Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Kick-off Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver

Who’d have thought this, eh? Through two games, only Arsenal and Hull City (!) are yet to concede a goal. The Tigers have claimed maximum points, too.

Projected by the majority to potentially be one of the worst team’s in the competition’s history, Hull are already halfway beyond Derby County’s record-low points tally of 11 with 36 games to go. Perhaps Coventry are the team we should be worried about.

And Hull have got a good chance to go three from three.

While Aston Villa have retooled well enough this summer after losing the bulk of their core, Unai Emery has a serious job on his hands to ensure the Villans are competing towards the top of the Premier League table again this season. They failed to register a single shot on target in Monday night’s 1–0 defeat to the champions.

Everton vs. Manchester United Prediction

Prediction: Everton 1–2 Man Utd

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Hill Dickinson Stadium Date: Sunday, Sept. 6

Sunday, Sept. 6 Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: John Brooks

Manchester United responded to their opening weekend defeat at Hull by thumping Ipswich in their home opener.

Bruno Fernandes celebrated his PFA Players’ Player of the Year award by netting his second Premier League hat trick in the 5–2 victory at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are back on the road this weekend, making the short trip across the North West to Merseyside, where the biggest losers of the summer window, Everton, await.

The Toffees have remarkably left themselves with one striker and one senior full back for the first half of the 2026–27 season. Fortunately, Thierno Barry has enjoyed a bright start to the campaign, but he’s currently carrying far too much on his shoulders.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea Prediction

Prediction: Arsenal 2–2 Chelsea

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Sunday, Sept. 6

Sunday, Sept. 6 Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: Chris Kavanagh

It’s barely been competitive between these London rivals as of late. Chelsea have failed to win any of the previous nine meetings with Arsenal, and have lost their last four visits to the Emirates Stadium by an 11–2 aggregate score.

However, this is a Blues team now led by Xabi Alonso, and the Spaniard’s impact has been keenly felt at the start of his tenure. Chelsea’s defensive balance may be questionable, but their frontline is simply majestic and the thrust provided from their wing backs provides them with a USP.

Arsenal, suspected to coast to back-to-back titles, didn’t turn the screw in the transfer window, and have seemingly left the door ajar for potential usurpers. Chelsea seem like a prime contender, especially without European soccer to worry about.

The visitors can lay down a marker in hostile territory, while an impenetrable Gunners defense will aim to keep them at arm’s length.

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 3

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Friday, Sept. 4 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Ipswich vs. Liverpool 1–2 Saturday, Sept. 5 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET Newcastle vs. Bournemouth 2–2 Saturday, Sept. 5 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Brentford vs. Sunderland 2–0 Saturday, Sept. 5 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Brighton vs. Leeds 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 5 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 0–0 Saturday, Sept. 5 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Man City vs. Coventry 4–0 Saturday, Sept. 5 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham 1–0 Saturday, Sept. 5 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Hull City vs. Aston Villa 1–1 Sunday, Sept. 6 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Everton vs. Man Utd 1–2 Sunday, Sept. 6 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Chelsea 2–2