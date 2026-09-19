Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Plot Endrick Move; Barcelona, Liverpool in €130 Million Estevao Race

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Yankuba Minteh was a target for Liverpool. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Liverpool would likely have completed a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh on Deadline Day had he not been sidelined by injury. (Source: Foday Manneh)

Now, Liverpool are readying a bid for Chelsea winger Estêvão that could be worth as much as £100 million ($134 million). The Blues, however, are not interested in selling. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea’s resistance could be tested by Barcelona, who believe an offer for Estêvão worth €130 million ($149 million) would be enough to land the signature of a player who has long been high on their shortlist. (Source: El Nacional)

Nottingham Forest are in no rush to sell in-demand midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White after cashing in on Elliot Anderson. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all admirers of the 26-year-old. (Source: Football Insider)

Mateo Kovačić is keen to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window, believing he has been unfairly treated by new manager Enzo Maresca. (Source: Sportske novosti)

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is expected to be targeted by Premier League clubs in January after struggling for minutes during the early weeks of the season. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool and Man City are ready to compete for the signature of 24-year-old Real Sociedad right back Jon Aramburu. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Scouts from Man Utd watched 15-year-old Vålarenga winger Gabriel Rajković in action recently, joining Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona in pursuit of the teenager. (Source: TV2)

Newcastle United are looking for a young striker ahead of next summer’s likely departure of Nick Woltemade. Juventus could make an offer at the end of his loan deal, but the Germany international is also being monitored by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. (Source: Chronicle Live)

Everton are ready to demand an enormous fee to part ways with center back Jarrad Branthwaite following renewed interest from Man Utd, whose previous offer of £50 million ($67 million) is not expected to be anywhere near enough. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Dani Olmo is in a battle for minutes at Barcelona. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have made an offer of €70 million ($80 million) to sign Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, who has been forced to accept a rotation role at Camp Nou this season. (Source: El Nacional)

Endrick’s agent will meet with Real Madrid during the international break to voice concerns about his limited role this season. Arsenal are keen to land the Brazilian’s signature in January, while Aston Villa, Fulham, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham are among those believing Endrick could be available in 2027. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd youngster JJ Gabriel has received a formal offer from Barcelona. The 15-year-old is keen to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi. (Source: indykaila)

Ajax midfielder Abdellah Ouazane, 17, remains a target for Real Madrid after a proposed transfer back in 2025 collapsed due to a failed medical. (Source: Fichajes)