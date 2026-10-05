Transfer Rumors: Arsenal’s Haaland Boost; Real Madrid Plot Yildiz Raid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Leny Yoro is battling for minutes at Man Utd. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim wants to reunite with Manchester United center back Leny Yoro, who has been made available for a fee of €50 million ($56 million). (Source: Calciomercato)

Arsenal have the finances to compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid for the signature of Erling Haaland if the striker chooses to leave Manchester City, who would not let the Norway international go cheap even if they receive a significant sanction for financial rule breaches. (Source: Football Insider)

Elsewhere, Arsenal are ready to “go crazy” with a bid of €100 million ($112.5 million) for Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Bournemouth are not planning to lose midfielder Alex Scott in January despite interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool, but are looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Fer López as a possible replacement. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Real Betis are not concerned by the prospect of losing striker Troy Parrott to former employers Tottenham Hotspur, who would have to trigger his release clause of €100 million ($112.5 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)

Virgil van Dijk could end up signing a new contract with Liverpool, having already convinced manager Andoni Iraola of his ability to remain useful beyond the current campaign. (Source: Football Insider)

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay is expected to leave the club and return to the Premier League next summer, with talks over a new contract not progressing. Man Utd tried to re-sign their academy graduate in the summer, when Aston Villa also made an approach. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle United are all interested in signing Roma right back Wesley. (Source: Asromalive)

Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis, a target for Aston Villa and Tottenham, continues to dream of a move to the Premier League. (Source: A BOLA)

Man Utd, Liverpool and Real Madrid all want to sign center back Luka Vušković from Brighton & Hove Albion. (Source: fussball-news)

Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon is the subject of interest from Arsenal, who are prepared to meet his price tag of €25 million ($28 million). (Source: Bolavip)

Liverpool are ready to entertain offers for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and no longer believe he is capable of being the long-term successor to Alisson. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Michael Olise has admirers at Real Madrid. | ANP/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and Man City striker Erling Haaland both want to join Real Madrid and are working with their agents to seal moves to the Bernabéu as early as next summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are ready to compete with Arsenal and Bayern Munich for the signature of Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd are all following Barcelona defender Jules Koundé as he continues to struggle for minutes at Camp Nou. (Source: SPORT)

As Barcelona prepare to bolster ranks at right back, they have added Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong to a shortlist that also includes Pedro Porro of Tottenham. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Barcelona are interested in a reunion with Al Nassr forward João Félix but recognize his arrival would likely trigger the departure of attacking midfielder Dani Olmo to Bayern Munich. (Source: El Nacional)

In the face of interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham, Real Madrid are not ready to sell striker Endrick in January, but they are open to a straight loan exit. (Source: TEAMtalk)