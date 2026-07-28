Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Reject Vinicius Jr; Liverpool Make Endrick Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Guimarães is a key target for Arsenal. | Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Newcastle United over a deal to sign midfielder Bruno Guimarães after making progress on a verbal agreement worth over $100 million (£75 million). (Source: talkSPORT)

But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not want to sign Vinícius Júnior amid concerns over the Real Madrid winger’s lack of defensive contribution. Instead, he wants to strike a deal for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, who is equally interested in the move. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool have made an opening offer of $137 million (€120 million, £103 million) to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. (Source: Achille Ash)

Barcola has already given a verbal agreement to Liverpool after contact with manager Andoni Iraola. (Source: L’Équipe)

Liverpool’s search for a new winger means Dutch international Cody Gakpo will leave this summer. Fenerbahçe have already made an offer. (Source: Fanatik)

Manchester United are closing in on an agreement to loan striker Joshua Zirkzee to Juventus in a deal that would include an option to buy worth $40 million (£30 million). (Source: The Sun)

Chelsea striker Liam Delap has been offered to Man Utd but the Red Devils have declined to reignite their pursuit of the Englishman. Instead, Everton are leading a race that also includes Leeds United and Newcastle. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City have identified Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as their dream long-term replacement for Rodri. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are known admirers of the 19-year-old. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Bayer Leverkusen winger Kerim Alajbegović has approved a move to Chelsea, who are continuing to negotiate his potential transfer. (Source: La Repubblica)

Despite needing a new center back, Liverpool have no plans to trigger a buy-back clause for Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah. (Source: BBC Sport)

Liverpool see a new center back as a priority and have held talks with AC Milan over Fikayo Tomori. (Source: James Wathland)

Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have failed with moves for Atlético Madrid left back Matteo Ruggeri. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero spoke to Lautaro Martínez during the World Cup about potentially joining him at Inter, who are working on a package worth up to $45.5 million (€40 million, £34 million). (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are ready to pay $57 million (€50 million, £43 million) for striker Endrick from Real Madrid, who are considering a sale after agreeing to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. (Source: Fichajes)

Man Utd are considering a bid to sign Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams. (Source: talkSPORT)

Aston Villa, Burnley and Fulham all hold interest in Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo. (Source: O JOGO)

La Liga

Enzo Fernández’s Chelsea future is far from clear. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid want to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández but must first sell players to raise the funds needed for a move worth $136.5 million (€120 million, £103 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid do not want to lose Vinícius Júnior for free next summer when his contract expires and are considering trying to agree an extension with the sole focus of increasing his value and facilitating a future transfer instead. (Source: Defensa Central)

Earlier this year, Barcelona explored a move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande but walked away immediately after learning the cost of a deal. The Côte d’Ivoire international is now expected to join Real Madrid. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Similarly, financial demands have seen Barcelona abandon hope of signing Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

PSG hope to derail Real Madrid’s move for Man City midfielder Rodri by flexing their financial muscle to outbid the Spanish side. They hope to get a deal done as soon as possible. (Source: El Nacional)

Dušan Vlahović, now a free agent after leaving Juventus, continues to delay his next move in the hope of an approach from Barcelona. Turkish side Beşiktaş are growing increasingly frustrated with his determination to wait. (Source: MARCA)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS