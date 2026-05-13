Transfer Rumors: Barcelona’s Huge Yamal Twist; Guler Considers Real Madrid Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Mohamed Salah has plenty of options as he prepares to leave Liverpool. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has approved a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, who have offered him an annual salary of $23.5 million (£17.5 million) that falls just short of the earnings he will walk away from at Liverpool. (Source: A Spor)

Rafael Leão can leave AC Milan for a bargain fee this summer. Al Hilal are keen on the winger but he wants to move to the Premier League, where both Chelsea and Manchester United are considering bids. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea have also joined Man Utd in pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who is believed to be on the radar of the team he supported as a child, Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: SportsBoom)

Xabi Alonso wants Chelsea to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, who has been unsettled by the off-field tensions at the Bernabéu. The chance to reunite with Alonso, who is the front-runner for the Chelsea job, appeals to him. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool are reluctant to put their faith in Giorgi Mamardashvili if goalkeeper Alisson leaves for Juventus are are prepared to move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Chevalier as a replacement. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Rodri is inching closer to signing a new contract with Manchester City, having yet to receive any formal interest from Real Madrid. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon but face a battle meeting the Magpies’ asking price of over $100 million (£75 million), which they are confident they will receive at the end of a transfer race that will also include Arsenal. (Source: talkSPORT)

Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is at the heart of a transfer tug-of-war involving both Arsenal and Man Utd. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Aston Villa have moved to the front of the queue for Roma winger Matías Soulé ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool. (Source: SportsBoom)

Towering Metz striker Pape Moussa Fall, 21, is wanted by Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham United after impressing on loan in Belgium. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd are ready to make an offer of $59 million (€50 million, £43 million) to sign AC Milan center back Strahinja Pavlović. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

La Liga

Robert Lewandowski could leave Barcelona. | Kazimierz Koper/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are ready to change their entire transfer priority and abandon a move for a new striker. Instead, Lamine Yamal is in line to take up a central role in attack and the money will instead be used to sign a new right winger. (Source: El Nacional)

That new winger is, however, unlikely to be Ez Abde of Real Betis. Barcelona had set a limit of $35 million (€30 million) for the 24-year-old but rival interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle has seen his price tag rise beyond their comfort zone. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid want their own superstar winger and are putting together a swap deal to try and convince Juventus to offload Kenan Yıldız. It is Brahim Díaz and Gonzalo García who have both been offered to the Serie A side. (Source: Fichajes)

Galatasaray have identified Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger as their preferred alternative if they cannot convince Liverpool to offload Virgil van Dijk. (Source: Habertürk)

Robert Lewandowski is close to deciding on a departure from Barcelona this summer. The Chicago Fire and Porto have both made offers but the veteran striker is leaning towards accepting a move to Saudi Arabia. (Source: Meczyki)

Endrick will return to Real Madrid after his loan with Lyon expires and is expected to begin his switch back to Spain as soon as Monday. He hopes to use the Madrid training facilities to keep in shape before the World Cup but will be kept separate from Álvaro Arbeloa’s first team until the start of preseason. (Source: Globo Esporte)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS